Herons Die Striking An Aircraft Flying From London To Bologna; Damaged Flight Lands Safely

Malta Air's Boeing 737-800 (operating for Ryanair) suffered significant damage when it was flying between London and Bologna. The aircraft flew right into a flock of birds as it was preparing to land at the Italian airport on November 24. The impact caused huge damage to the plane's engines, though the landing was safe. According to a report published by Aviation 24, a post-flight inspection revealed that the left-hand engine was badly damaged, and the nose, windshield, and both wings were also beyond repair. After the incident, the aircraft is grounded at Bologna Airport for investigation purposes.

According to a report published by Ladbible, when the aircraft was in midair, unfortunately, herons splattered on the front portion of the plane, and due to their large number, the windscreen was entirely covered. The rest of the flock were sucked into the aircraft's engines, resulting in the death of many herons. The footage shared on social media is being extensively shared. It shows the plane landing at Bologna Airport with one engine sparking with flames. The right hand of the engine suffered a major compressor stall after the bird strike, while the left-hand engine also suffered some damage. Some of the herons were stitched into the wing flaps, according to the images shared on social media.

Bird strike severo en un vuelo de @Ryanair



Tremendo.



Salen fotos en hilo.



Con lo que se ve en la pick up, el kumpa argentino se pondría un puestito de parripollo pic.twitter.com/RsC8fGnPjs — Vuelos y Viajes (@flyezequiel) November 27, 2021

However, after facing the odds, the pilots managed to land the flight safely, and there were no injuries to anyone onboard. The investigation is in process and the officials are examining the aircraft to determine whether it is safe to fly again. Passengers were evacuated after the landing and no casualties were reported among the passenders of the plane.

Image: Unsplash