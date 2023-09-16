High-Profile Absences Cast Shadow On UN General Assembly In New York

As the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) gears up for its annual gathering in New York, the notable absence of several global heavyweights is casting a shadow over the event. Among those opting to sit out this global diplomatic fest are French President Emmanuel Macron, China's Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin, Britain's Rishi Sunak, and India's Narendra Modi, as per a report from Politico. Each leader has their reasons for skipping the meeting that traditionally draws heads of state and government from around the world.

While the non-attendance of Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin is a recurring pattern, the absences of Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron have raised eyebrows. Both the United Kingdom and France hold permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council, meaning that this year's UNGA will see only one leader from the five countries with permanent seats in attendance.

Recent G20 summit in India has rendered this year's UNGA moot?

The timing of the UNGA coincides closely with the recently concluded G20 summit in India, which may explain Macron's absence. "Macron has just been at the G20 summit. He will have done a lot of foreign policy, so there’s a question of balance and time," noted a French minister, who spoke with Politico. Additionally, the minister highlighted that the UNGA often serves as a platform for leaders to deliver significant speeches, but with no major overhaul of French foreign policy this year, Macron's presence may not be deemed imperative.

This intriguing turn of events prompts questions about the tone and significance of this year's UNGA. Will the absence of key leaders result in a quieter and less eventful assembly? With President Joe Biden's presence and his anticipated speech, the spotlight may shine even brighter on the United States.

As the global diplomatic community gathers for this year's UNGA, the absence of some prominent figures serves as a reminder that diplomatic agendas, priorities, and scheduling conflicts can impact the dynamics of international gatherings, potentially leading to a less spectacular show on the world stage. There is also the issue of relevance. Many nations may feel that the lack of reform in the UN has turned it into a less effective multilateral body.