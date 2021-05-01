West Bengal
Holland Tulip Festival: Over 7 Million Tulip Bulbs Bloom In Full Glory, See Pictures

Every year, more than seven million tulip bulbs are planted by hand, in the Netherland’s Keukenhof Tulip Gardens, with the aim to create a spectacular display.

Holland Tulip Festival
1/10
fresh696/Twitter

Every year, more than seven million tulip bulbs are planted by hand, in the Netherland’s Keukenhof Tulip Gardens, with the aim to create a spectacular display of hues during the springtime festival.

Holland Tulip Festival
2/10
naloamaraa/Twitter

This year, for the second time in a row, the Holland Tulip festival was nixed owing to COVID contagion. In normal conditions, the festival witnessed over 1.5 million visitors every year. 

Holland Tulip Festival
3/10
MyBeauDes/Twitter

However, as an experiment by the government of the Netherlands, 5000 visitors a day were allowed to go inside Keukenhof and take a stroll through the gardens.

Holland Tulip Festival
4/10
Behrouz_Kholo30/Twitter

Additionally, the administration is also trying to earn some revenue by virtual displays of the garden and television broadcasts.

Holland Tulip Festival
5/10
FlowerToursNL/Twitter

According to the festival’s official website, the Keukenhof boasts of over 800 varieties of Tulips.

Holland Tulip Festival
6/10
worldloveflower/Twitter

Additionally, the garden is spread over 32 hectares of land covered in a myriad variety of bright, glinting flowers.

Holland Tulip Festival
7/10
Waterway_Words/Twitter

Tulip season runs from the end of March until mid-May, but the flowers are usually at their best halfway through April.

Holland Tulip Festival
8/10
TexanInOz/Twitter

The Dutch have always been fond of Tulips. However, the craze turned into an obsession during the 1636 Tulip Mania when the price of the flower bulbs touched astronomical heights.  

Holland Tulip Festival
9/10
tulips_holland/Twitter

Every year the flower park is dedicated to a specific theme. The inspiration gardens, events and artworks are adjusted accordingly. The theme for 2021 is World of Colors.

Holland Tulip Festival
10/10
tulips_holland/Twitter

"Keukenhof is one of the best places to discover many different kinds of tulips", reads a statement on the website of the Duch administration. 

