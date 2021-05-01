Holland Tulip Festival: Over 7 Million Tulip Bulbs Bloom In Full Glory, See Pictures

Quick links:
Every year, more than seven million tulip bulbs are planted by hand, in the Netherland’s Keukenhof Tulip Gardens, with the aim to create a spectacular display of hues during the springtime festival.
This year, for the second time in a row, the Holland Tulip festival was nixed owing to COVID contagion. In normal conditions, the festival witnessed over 1.5 million visitors every year.
However, as an experiment by the government of the Netherlands, 5000 visitors a day were allowed to go inside Keukenhof and take a stroll through the gardens.
Additionally, the administration is also trying to earn some revenue by virtual displays of the garden and television broadcasts.
According to the festival’s official website, the Keukenhof boasts of over 800 varieties of Tulips.
Additionally, the garden is spread over 32 hectares of land covered in a myriad variety of bright, glinting flowers.
Tulip season runs from the end of March until mid-May, but the flowers are usually at their best halfway through April.
The Dutch have always been fond of Tulips. However, the craze turned into an obsession during the 1636 Tulip Mania when the price of the flower bulbs touched astronomical heights.
Every year the flower park is dedicated to a specific theme. The inspiration gardens, events and artworks are adjusted accordingly. The theme for 2021 is World of Colors.