House In Italy Village On Sale For Rs 87; Mayor Shares Details On Campaign's Unique Goal

There is a golden opportunity for those who are tired of living near a clamorous area and eagerly waiting to move to some breathtaking areas. If you are planning to buy a house, which could set you back by near crores for a 2-BHK flat in any Indian city, then this deal will blow your mind. You can now buy a house in the village of Italy at the rate of two dozen bananas. According to the reports of a British online newspaper, The Independent, the town of Maenza in Rome’s Latium region has started a Housing project in which a house can be purchased at $1 or Rs 87.

Main goal of Italian Village is to repopulate and attract tourism

The report said that the village is 70 km from the capital city, Rome. The main goal of the project is to repopulate the village and attract tourism to the country's far-flung areas. The report said that the entire village would go on sale once it gains tourism momentum. As of now, applications for few houses will close on August 28, Saturday. Speaking to a British online newspaper, Mayor Claudio Sperduti said that original families got in touch and hand over the keys of their old houses in order to sell. \

"We put these on the market through specific public notices on our website to make it all very transparent," said Sperduti.

Read the terms and conditions carefully before making a final decision

According to the terms and conditions, those who buy the house have to explain their plan to the town authority about how they intend to use their property. Though it is not necessary to live in the house, it asks the house seeker to restore it within three years. It also demands the seeker to pay Rs 5,000 euros as a deposit guarantee, which will be returned once the renovation is complete.

Recently, the entire village of Scotland put on sale at a very cheap price

Earlier in July, a similar offer lured the buyers when a village in Scotland had put the whole village on sale at a very cheap rate. According to reports, the Scottish village on sale costs $1,73,000 i.e Rs 1,28,91,700, is spread over an area of 3.31 acres. There is also an added feature that lures anyone to invest in the village which lies on the shores of Loch Tay in Perthshire. Apart from the village, the buyer would also get the exclusive rights to enjoy the beach and also fishing rights on the loch. The deal would be ideal for nature lovers and paranormal activity explorers alike. Some insiders who are dealing with the sale of this Scottish village believe that the ruins of the house of the former Lady of Lawers situated and it is believed that the ghost of her still haunts the village.

(Image Credit: Pixabay)