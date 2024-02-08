Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 22:46 IST

Houses In Iceland's Grindavik Go Up In Flames From Spewing Volcano Lava; Residents Flee

The volcano in Iceland erupted after hundreds of earthquakes jolted the Reykjanes Peninsula, prompting the evacuation of a town nearby.

Digital Desk
iceland lava flames
The volcano in Iceland erupted after hundreds of earthquakes jolted the Reykjanes Peninsula. | Image: X/@icelandeditions
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The houses in Iceland's Grindavik went up in flames on Sunday as molten-hot lava trickled down on the towns after a volcano erupted in Reykjanes peninsula. The volcano in Iceland erupted after hundreds of earthquakes jolted the Reykjanes Peninsula, prompting the evacuation of a town nearby. Hundreds of fissure opened and spewed lava around 8am local time on Sunday north of the southwestern Icelandic town of Grindavik.

Volcano tourism in Iceland is something else pic.twitter.com/rvNTtesNpg

— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) January 14, 2024

Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said in a statement, “Right now, a new fissure opened south of the first fissure from this morning. The new crack is just outside the town limits.” The scenes from a livestream of the volcanic eruption showed bright orange lava sprouting upward against the backdrop of the night sky. Residents of nearby towns evacuated to safety as their homes were engulfed in the flames.

A volcano in Iceland has erupted after hundreds of earthquakes rocked the Reykjanes Peninsula, prompting the evacuation of a town near where a fissure opened and spewed lava last month. pic.twitter.com/Dd16QfDM3f

— Truthseeker (@Xx17965797N) January 14, 2024 

Prayers to Iceland 🙏#IcelandVolcano pic.twitter.com/FX3SGPeIz5

— Mt. St. Helens (@MtStHelensWA) January 14, 2024

🔥 Iceland Volcano has erupted for the Second Time now being extremely Dangerously Close to the town of Grindavík

After powerful earthquake swarms shaking the country's southwestern Reykjanes the Peninsula volcano has erupted for the second time, unleashing large amounts of lava… pic.twitter.com/egy0NWnJ7d

— {Matt} $XRPatriot (@matttttt187) January 14, 2024

Iceland, a home to 32 active volcanoes

This would be the second time that the Icelanders were forced to run from their homes after a previous eruption in the area had sparked widespread evacuations in December. Local reports suggest that at 3pm GMT, the flow of lava spilled out into streets of Grindavik. It then covered part of a house, spreading to other residential complexes. Iceland, located on the tectonic plate, is home to 32 active volcanoes.

Advertisement

🔴🚁 First aerial images of the lava flow entering the city of Grindavík#Grindavik #Iceland #Reykjanes #Volcano #Eruption pic.twitter.com/M6ivINtPXa

— Mikko 🌋 (@mikkomag) January 14, 2024

The nordic nation witnesses the volcanic eruption every four to five years, the most deadly being in 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano. Sunday’s volcano eruption occurred in Reykjanes Peninsula, located 30 miles south-west of the capital Reykjavik, and is not expected to release smoke in the air, the authorities were quoted saying. At least two fissures have formed spewing lava in and around the town of Grindavik, they added.

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 22:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement