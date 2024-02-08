Advertisement

The houses in Iceland's Grindavik went up in flames on Sunday as molten-hot lava trickled down on the towns after a volcano erupted in Reykjanes peninsula. The volcano in Iceland erupted after hundreds of earthquakes jolted the Reykjanes Peninsula, prompting the evacuation of a town nearby. Hundreds of fissure opened and spewed lava around 8am local time on Sunday north of the southwestern Icelandic town of Grindavik.

Volcano tourism in Iceland is something else pic.twitter.com/rvNTtesNpg — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) January 14, 2024

Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said in a statement, “Right now, a new fissure opened south of the first fissure from this morning. The new crack is just outside the town limits.” The scenes from a livestream of the volcanic eruption showed bright orange lava sprouting upward against the backdrop of the night sky. Residents of nearby towns evacuated to safety as their homes were engulfed in the flames.

A volcano in Iceland has erupted after hundreds of earthquakes rocked the Reykjanes Peninsula, prompting the evacuation of a town near where a fissure opened and spewed lava last month. pic.twitter.com/Dd16QfDM3f — Truthseeker (@Xx17965797N) January 14, 2024

🔥 Iceland Volcano has erupted for the Second Time now being extremely Dangerously Close to the town of Grindavík



After powerful earthquake swarms shaking the country's southwestern Reykjanes the Peninsula volcano has erupted for the second time, unleashing large amounts of lava… pic.twitter.com/egy0NWnJ7d — {Matt} $XRPatriot (@matttttt187) January 14, 2024

Iceland, a home to 32 active volcanoes

This would be the second time that the Icelanders were forced to run from their homes after a previous eruption in the area had sparked widespread evacuations in December. Local reports suggest that at 3pm GMT, the flow of lava spilled out into streets of Grindavik. It then covered part of a house, spreading to other residential complexes. Iceland, located on the tectonic plate, is home to 32 active volcanoes.

The nordic nation witnesses the volcanic eruption every four to five years, the most deadly being in 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano. Sunday’s volcano eruption occurred in Reykjanes Peninsula, located 30 miles south-west of the capital Reykjavik, and is not expected to release smoke in the air, the authorities were quoted saying. At least two fissures have formed spewing lava in and around the town of Grindavik, they added.