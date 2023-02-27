In 2018, one of the most big-scale infrastructure projects in the Netherlands was unveiled - Amsterdam's North-South metro line which runs six miles long. While it might be a mere way to commute for many, the line that also runs underground takes history lovers back to the city's glorious medieval past.

After 15 years of construction, the line now proudly displays old artefacts at stations such as Rokin, which doubles as an archaeological museum possessing some 10,000 items from the past. But years ago, a team of archaeologists sifted through mud and debris to find and preserve any historically significant items underground. Once they did, they were surprised to find the "sheer mass of material we unearthed during the construction of the North-South line", according to Peter Kranendonk, one of the archaeologists of the project.

Archaelogists find several items from the past

Calling it simply "extraordinary”, he said that the "construction gave us a unique opportunity to excavate under the city up to a depth of 30 metres". During the excavation, the oldest items they found were mollusc shells that dated back to 115,000 years, according to CNN.

In one particular area at Rokin, the team landed upon animal bones that had been chopped up, which indicated that a butchery was present in the area during the 17th and 18th centuries. At another site nearby, several furniture fittings that were found hinted at a furniture maker’s shop that operated in the 19th century.

“Prior to the excavation of these artefacts, the city had an archaeological archive of only about 70,000 artefacts. We found 10 times as many during the construction of the North-South line," said Hoite Detmar, who served as the director of the North-South metro project from 2016 till it was finished.

Rokin station displays several artefacts

Unearthing the past wasn't an easy process. The archaeology team worked in caisson, a giant watertight concrete chamber that allows working underground or underwater. “It was an interesting experience but also a bit frightening. The deeper you go, the more compressed the air gets. It’s like deep sea diving,” said Kranendonk.

Today, the walls of the Rokin station depict a collection of 33 artefacts such as a teapot, a keyboard, a dice, a butterfly and even a crocodile, which represents a crocodile jaw that was found during the excavation. “When I travel to Rokin station, I see people really studying the archaeological exhibits. I hope more people will take the metro to see this underground museum," Detmar said.