As the Russia-Ukraine war escalates, Sweden and Finland’s bid to join North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) becomes even more prominent. On November 24, Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that the country will ratify Finland and Sweden’s membership bids early next year. The announcement came after it was speculated that both Turkey and Hungary are delaying the ratification protest. Orban’s confirmation makes the two countries' membership a legitimate possibility. However, Finland’s membership in NATO has the potential to make Russia more vulnerable in the region.

In May, both Finland and Sweden applied to be part of the NATO. What makes Finland's decision more crucial is the fact that it is one of the few non-NATO member countries that shared a border with Russia which is 830 miles long. Russia and Finland have a long history of animosity which began with the Soviet invasion of Finland in 1939. One thing that can make Kremlin anxious is the fact that Finland joining NATO has the potential of making Russia geographically more vulnerable.

Why did Finland decide to join NATO?

In May, Finland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the country is all set to join the Western alliance. The NATO member countries then signed the Accession Protocol on July 5, making Finland an invitee of the Alliance. Finland’s NATO membership will now be ratified by each member nation. However, Finland’s intention to join NATO emerged with the advent of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Reiterating Finland's intention to strengthen the country’s security by joining NATO, Finland’s MEA asserted in the statement, “NATO membership will strengthen Finland’s security in the changing security environment and also improve stability and security in the Baltic Sea region and Northern Europe.” Before this, the country maintained a distance from the organisation, Finland was one of the few EU states that were not members of NATO.

The Russia-Ukraine war changed the whole game. Not only Finland openly criticised Russia for invading Ukrainian territories, but in September the country decided to restrict the entry of Russians into Finland. Sharing the news, the September statement by the Finnish government reads, “The Government deems that the Russian mobilisation and the rapidly increasing volume of tourists arriving in Finland and transiting via Finland endanger Finland’s international position and international relations.” Last week, the Finish government announced that it plans to spend $143 million on building barrier fences on the Russian border. Hence, Finland’s need to ensure security was one of the reasons why the country applied for NATO membership.

How will Finland's membership to NATO make Russia vulnerable?

Finland shares the second-longest border with Russia in Europe. Not only this, the country is uncomfortably close to St. Petersberg, one of the most important cities of Russia that houses more than five million Russians. Before Finland applied to NATO, the Baltic states i.e., Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania were widely regarded as the least defensible territory within NATO. In case of hostility from Russia, the only way to reinforce NATO forces in the region by land was through the narrow Suwałki Gap between Russia’s highly militarised region Kaliningrad and Russian-allied Belarus. The gap is just 70km wide and was difficult to defend.

But the whole dynamic will completely change with Sweden and Finland’s entry into NATO. The countries will be able to provide space for NATO’s warplanes and ships in case of hostilities. Not only this, the two countries’ entry to NATO will turn the Baltic into a NATO-dominated lake, and the only Russian points of control left will be around St. Petersburg in the Gulf of Finland and their exclave around Kaliningrad. With this, all of the Russian movements in the region will be accurately tracked. Russia's recent defeat in Kherson and the news of Finland and Sweden joining NATO has the potential to make Moscow more vulnerable in the region.