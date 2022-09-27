How Many Governments It Took For Italy To Elect Country's First Woman PM Giorgia Meloni?

Giorgia Meloni is all set to become Italy's first woman Prime Minister after a massive win at Sunday elections. It will also be the first time the nation will be under the most right-wing government since World War II. The election results showed that the right-wing coalition led by Meloni's Brothers of Italy party along with Matteo Salvini's League party and former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia won around 44% of the votes, according to AP. The center-left Democratic Party and its allies received about 26% votes followed by the five-star movement with 15% votes.

Italy's new leader has been elected at a time when Europe is facing a rise in energy prices and the West is committed to support Ukraine against Russian aggression.

As Italy is a highly patriarchal country with its leading political figures have overwhelmingly been male, Meloni's win represents a major break from the past. Speaking to Euronews before the elections, she stated that "it would be an honour for me to be the first to break this taboo in my country". It is pertinent to mention that Italy's new government under Meloni will mark the country's 70th since the end of World War II, an average of one new government every 13 months. Take a look at how many governments it took for Italy to elect its first woman PM:

1. Alcide De Gasperi

Alcide De Gasperi from the Christian Democracy party remained Prime Minister of Italy for seven years 35 days from 1946 to 1953. He first took over the office in 1946 and left office on 2 February, 1947. He again assumed office from 2 February, 1947 to 1 June,1947. On 1 June in 1947, Gasperi became Italy's PM and his term continued till 24 May 1948. He again took over the office on 24 May 1948 and continued to stay as PM till 27 January, 1950. He remained as PM from 26 July, 1951 to 16 July, 1953 and took the office again on the same day and left the office on 17 August, 1953.

2. Giuseppe Pella

Giuseppe Pella from the Christian Democracy party assumed office as Prime Minister of Italy on 17 August,1953. He left office on 19 January, 1954 after governing the nation for 155 days.

3. Amintore Fanfani

Amintore Fanfani from Christian Democracy Party became Italy's PM on 19 January, 1954 and remained in office until 10 February, 1954. He remained Prime Minister of Italy for 22 days.

4. Mario Scelba

Christian Democracy's leader Mario Scelba remained Prime Minister of Italy for more than one year. He assumed office on 10 February, 1954 and left office on 6 July, 1955.

5. Antonio Segni

Antonio Segni became Italy's PM on 20 May, 1957 and stayed in office till 2 July, 1958.

6. Fernando Tambroni

Christian Democracy's Fernando Tambroni assumed office on 26 March, 1960 and stayed in office for over 120 days until 27 July, 1960.

7. Amintore Fanfani

Amintore Fanfani from Christian Democracy Party again became Prime Minister of Italy. This time, he remained in office from 27 July, 1960 to 22 June, 1963.

8. Giovanni Leone

Christian Democracy party leader Giovanni Leone took over as Italy's PM on 22 June, 1963 and left office on 5 December, 1963.

9. Aldo Moro

Aldo Moro remained Prime Minister of Italy for three terms which in total lasted over four years. He started governing Italy on 5 December, 1963 and remained in office until 25 June, 1968.

10. Giovanni Leone

Christian Democracy party leader Giovanni Leone again became PM of Italy and remained in office from 25 June, 1968 to 13 December, 1968.

11. Mariano Rumor

Mario Rumor assumed office as Prime Minister of Italy on 13 December, 1968. He remained in office until 6 August, 1970.

12. Emilio Colombo

Mario Rumor became Italy's Prime Minister on 6 August, 1970 and left office on 18 February, 1972.

13. Giulio Andreotti

Giulio Andreotti from Christian Party remained Prime Minister of Italy for more than a year. He took over office as PM on 18 February, 1972 and remained until 15 March, 1974.

14. Mariano Rumor

Mariano Rumor again became Prime Minister of Italy. This time, he remained in office from 8 July, 1973 to 23 November, 1974.

15. Aldo Moro

Aldo Moro was again named as PM of Italy. He took over office on 23 November, 1974 and stayed in office until July 1976.

16. Giulio Andreotti

Giulio Andreotti became PM of Italy again and this time, his three terms in total lasted for over three years. He became Italy's Prime Minister on 30 July, 1976 and remained in office until April 1979.

17. Francesco Cossiga

Francesco Cossiga from the Christian Democracy party remained PM of Italy from August 1979 to 18 October, 1980.

18. Arnaldo Forlani

Arnaldo Forlani remained PM of Italy from 18 October, 1980 to 28 June, 1980.

19. Giovanni Spadolini

Giovanni Spadolini from Italian Republican Party became Italy's PM on 28 June, 1981 and remained in office until December 1982.

20. Amintore Fanfani

Amintore Fanfani became PM of Italy in 1982 and remained in office until 4 August, 1983.

21. Bettino Craxi

Bettino Craxi, leader of the Italian Socialist Party, became Italian Prime Minister in 1983 and remained in office until 18 April, 1987.

22. Amintore Fanfani

Amintore Fanfani assumed office as PM of Italy on 18 April in 1987 and he governed the nation for over 100 days.

23. Giovanni Goria

Giovanni Goria remained as Italy's PM from July 1987 and left office on 13 April 1988.

24. Ciriaco De Mita

Ciriaco De Mita, leader of the Christian Party, became Italian Prime Minister on 13 April, 1988 and remained in office until 23 July, 1989.

25. Giulio Andreotti

Giulio Andreotti remained the PM of Italy from 1989 to 1992.

26. Giuliano Amato

Giuliano Amato, belonging to the Italian Socialist Party, became Italy's PM on 28 June, 1992 and left office on 28 April, 1993.

27. Carlo Azeglio Ciampi

Carlo Azeglio Ciampi assumed office as PM of Italy on 28 April, 1993 and stayed in the office until 11 May, 1994.

28. Silvio Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi from the Forza Italia party became PM of Italy on 11 May, 1994 and left office on 17 January, 1995.

29. Lamberto Dini

Independent leader Lamberto Dini remained PM of Italy for over a year from January 1995 to May 1996.

30. Romano Prodi

Romano Prodi assumed office as PM of Italy on 18 May, 1996 and stayed until October 1998.

31. Massimo D'Alema

Massimo D'Alema, Democrats of the Left party leader became PM of Italy on 21 October, 1998. He left office on 26 April, 2000.

32. Giuliano Amato

Giuliano Amato remained the PM of Italy from 2000 to 2001.

33. Silvio Berlusconi

This time, Silvio Berlusconi assumed office as Italy's Premier on 11 June, 2001. His government lasted for over four years until 2006.

34. Romano Prodi

Romano Prodi became Prime Minister of Italy in May 2006 and left office on 8 May, 2008.

35. Silvio Berlusconi

This time, Silvio Berlusconi remained PM for over three years from 2008 until 2011.

36. Mario Monti

Mario Monti became Italy's Prime Minister on 16 November, 2011. He left office in April 2013.

37. Enrico Letta

Enrico Letta remained PM of Italy from 28 April, 2013 to 22 February, 2014.

38. Matteo Renzi

Matteo Renzi, belonging to Democratic Party, became PM of Italy in 2014 and stayed until December 2016.

39. Paolo Gentiloni

Democratic Party's Paolo Gentiloni assumed office as Italy's PM on 12 December, 2016. He left office on 1 June, 2018.

39. Giuseppe Conte

Giuseppe Conte remained Italy's Prime Minister from 1 June, 2018 to 13 February, 2021.

40. Mario Draghi

Mario Draghi became Prime Minister of Italy on 13 February, 2021. Mario Draghi-led government collapsed after League leader Matteo Salvini and Berlusconi pulled out their support during a confidence vote in July and paved the way for early elections.

Image: AP

Inputs from AP