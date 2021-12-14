Hungary: 7 Killed, 4 Injured As Car Carrying Illegal Immigrants Crashes Into A House

As many as 7 people were reported dead and 4 sustained injuries after a car carrying illegal immigrants crashed into a house in Hungary on Monday, reported Sputnik. According to the police officials, the driver tried to escape at high speed after noticing officers checking cars in the village of Morahalom, near the Serbian border. The vehicle that carried a Serbian licence plate, lost control and rammed into a house, according to the Csongrad-Csanad County Police Headquarters.

However, the officers have detained the driver, who was also injured in the accident. According to the authorities, the police are investigating the incident, and the driver is likely to face serious charges such as human trafficking, excessive speeding, and causing a fatal accident. The car carried 10 migrant workers who were trying to escape to Europe via the so-called Balkan route.

Hét illegális migráns életét vesztette és négyen megsérültek, amikor felborult egy migránsokat szállító autó hétfőn éjszaka Mórahalom belterületén, az 55-ös főúton.https://t.co/NgEC7cIJxh pic.twitter.com/zR4btLNq98 — Halasinfo (@Halasinfo) December 14, 2021

Refugee crisis

Every year, thousands of people from Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan try to settle in northern and western Europe via Turkey, Greece, North Macedonia, Serbia, Croatia, and Hungary. The Balkan route is largely used by migrants and refugees escaping hardship, poverty, and conflicts.

Notably, the number of illegal migrants entering European Union countries by crossing the Western Balkans has significantly surged this year. As per various media reports, the majority of illegal immigrants come from Syria and Afghanistan.

Earlier, in 2016, the route was officially closed following the EU-Turkey agreement. Hungary also tightened the security presence at its southern border. However, this didn't stop the refugees as they found a new route to the EU through Bosnia and Herzegovina.

