Hungary Blocks €18 Bn EU Aid Package For Ukraine Over 'amendment Of Financial Regulations'

In context to the long-held political tussle with Ukraine over the rights of the ethnic Hungarian population in Ukraine, Budapest on Tuesday blocked the €18 billion worth aid package for Ukraine. Finance Minister Mihaly Varga announced the decision of blocking the approval of a new EU package of financial aid that Kyiv needed urgently to address its state deficit and continue running the economy in course of the ongoing Russian invasion. The now blocked EU-enabled aid was designed to be disbursed across 2023, with a sanction of an estimated €1.5 billion per month. Hungarian veto triggered a domino effect that resulted in the delay of the three other key votes. One was also aimed at reforming the corporate taxation.

"Hungary is not in favour of the amendment of the financial regulation," Hungarian Finance Minister Mihály Varga said at a briefing as he met with the finance ministers.

Ukraine 'desperately needs our support..': European Commission

Condemning Hungary's move, European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said: "Ukraine is a country at war, it desperately needs our support and we just cannot allow one member state to delay and derail this EU financial support." EU Commission's Vice President asserted, "We must deliver it, one way or another, and we will do it." Hungary has been expressing opposition to the €18-billion package of financial aid for Ukraine as it will be bankrolled through the issuance of new common EU debt. Hungary refused to support the joint assistance.

Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters at the meeting of foreign ministers of the Central European Initiative countries in Bulgaria that the Hungarian government objects to the EU's decision to provide aid to Kyv from the jointly raised funds. After the proposal announced last month by the President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted: "This shows true solidarity of the EU. Together we resist Russia's aggression, together we'll rebuild Ukraine, together we'll be in the EU."

Tuesday's voting outlay by the EU was as follows, according to Euronews:

An OECD-brokered deal with an aim to establish 15% minimum tax on multinational corporations

The freezing of €7.5 billion in EU cohesion funds earmarked for Hungary

Approval of Hungary's COVID-19 recovery fund, worth €5.8 billion in grants.

€18-billion financial aid package that would help Ukraine cover its budgetary deficit across 2023.

Hungary, for almost a year now, has been contesting Europe's unilateral access to the collective recovery funds held by a rule-of-law dispute. Hungary had previously supported the EU’s decision to jointly raise debt towards the recovery of the bloc post-COVID-19 pandemic but Budapest argued that it is yet to receive its share of the funds invested. The government of Putin's steadfast ally Viktor Orban has vetoed nearly every anti-Russian measure in response to the offensive in Ukraine, including coordinated sanctions and ban on Russian oil shipments, in a differing geopolitical posture from the bloc.