On March 30, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Siyarto accused the Ukrainian government of attempting to sway the Hungary's parliamentary elections scheduled for Sunday. According to a video acquired by Republic Media Network, Siyarto claimed that the Ukrainian ambassador discussed this over the phone with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

Hungary's FM Siyarto claimed that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba phoned Ukraine's envoy to Budapest a few days ago "to consult on the possibilities of influencing the outcome of the Hungarian elections." However, the Hungarian Foreign Minister declined to specify where he learned of the content of the phone conversation between the Ukrainian minister and the director of the Ukrainian embassy in Budapest.

“Information in the press is true. With this, the Hungarian left party has failed miserably. It has failed with the fact that there are such negotiations. Constant negotiations between the Hungarian left party and the Ukrainian government,” Siyarto claimed.

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Hungary to stop its efforts to pacify the aggressor, the Russian Federation. According to RBC-Ukraine, this was expressed by Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko in response to Budapest's position on the establishment of peacekeepers and a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Hungary refused to provide military aid to Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is up for re-election on April 3, has refused to provide military aid to Ukraine — alone among Ukraine's EU neighbours. Moreover, He's also refused to let lethal weaponry enter Ukraine through Hungary's borders. Notably, Orban has portrayed himself as the guardian of his country's peace and security while urging that EU sanctions against Russia not be extended to its energy industry, of which Hungary is a significant beneficiary, while avoiding ever mentioning Putin by name.

The Hungarian Prime Minister, widely regarded as Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest ally in the European Union, has sought to assert Hungary's neutrality in the conflict in Ukraine, even as his EU and NATO allies assist the embattled country and punish Russia for launching Europe's largest armed conflict since World War II.

Image: AP