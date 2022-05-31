Hungary PM Orban To Support Oil Embargo On Russia If Nation's Oil Supply Issues Get Sorted

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has denied that an agreement on a Russian oil embargo has been reached, without which the EU cannot implement the sixth package of sanctions against Russia. According to DW, Orban stated that he will only support the sixth round of sanctions against Russia if the issue of oil supplies to his country is resolved. His concerns are about the oil pipeline that runs through Ukrainian territory.

Notably, the majority of Russian oil is supplied to the EU by tankers. However, one-third of the deliveries pass through the Druzhba pipeline, one branch of which runs through Ukraine. Russian Federation oil enters Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic via the Druzhba pipeline. Due to a lack of sea access, these countries are unable to independently supply oil from other sources via tankers.

"We are ready to support the sixth package of sanctions if there are solutions for the security of energy supplies to Hungary. This is a good approach, but we need guarantees that in the event of an accident on a pipeline running through Ukraine, we will have the right to receive Russian oil from other sources. If we receive them, then we agree (to the embargo)," the Hungarian Prime Minister remarked.

EU leaders met on May 30 to extend their support for Ukraine

Orban's remarks came on the heels of an extraordinary EU summit aimed at assisting Ukraine, with sanctions taking centre stage. Meanwhile, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala also supports a ban on "sea-transported oil." According to Fiala, his country "simply cannot afford a situation when we’d lack some oil products."

European Union leaders met on May 30 to extend their support for Ukraine, but disagreements over whether to target Russian oil in a new round of sanctions expose the limits of how far the EU can go to assist the war-torn country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly asked that the EU target Russia's lucrative energy sector and deprive Moscow of billions of euros in daily supply payments.

However, Hungary, along with Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Bulgaria, is part of a group of nations that rely on Russian oil and cannot afford to adopt such measures. It is worth mentioning here that Hungary imports more than 60% of its oil and 85% of its natural gas from Russia.

Image: AP