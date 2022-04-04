Hungary PM Viktor Orban's Ruling Fidesz-KDNP Coalition Wins Parliamentary Election

The Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz-KDNP alliance has won the parliamentary elections on Sunday, securing a fourth consecutive term in office, as per early results declared by the country's National Election Office. The Office reported that among nearly 91% of votes tallied, Orban's Fidesz-led coalition has gained 53% of the vote, whereas the pro-European opposition alliance, United for Hungary, had slightly above 34%, The Associated Press reported.

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban acknowledged his party's win as a "huge victory" on Sunday evening. According to Xinhua, Orban addressed the roaring audience at Budapest's entertainment and cultural hub, where he said, “Conservative politics has triumphed; this is not the past; this is the Europe of the future.”

Additionally, speaking on the election night in front of the Danube River, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, “We won a victory so big that you can see it from the moon, and you can certainly see it from Brussels.” NBC News quoted the Hungarian PM as saying, “The whole world has seen tonight in Budapest that Christian democratic politics, conservative civic politics and patriotic politics have won."

In this parliamentary election, Fidesz-KDNP has won 134 seats in the 199-seat parliament, securing a two-thirds majority, exactly as it did in the years 2018, 2014, and 2010. In 2015, they lost their "supermajority," which they regained in 2018. However, the final official result will be announced later this week, once the ballots of Hungarians living and working abroad have been counted.

Electoral win to enable Orban to be in power in EU, NATO alliances

During the period of worldwide crises, according to NBC News, this win would enable Orban to be in power in the European Union and NATO alliances, as he tries to reconcile Hungary's Western connections with his strong personal and business relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In addition to this, the invasion of Ukraine by Russia had dominated the election campaign, putting Orban's long friendship with Russian President Putin under scrutiny, CNN reported. Orban, while giving his victory speech, mentioned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as one of the "opponents" he had to face during his election campaign.

Meanwhile, Hungary is largely dependent on Russian energy, and Orban has dodged many opportunities to denounce Putin's aggression against Ukraine, hampering the EU's efforts to show a united front against Russia, CNN reported.

Despite polls predicting a closer race, Orban's Fidesz party won convincingly across much of the nation. As per CNN, opposition leader Peter Marki-Zay has been defeated even in his own district, wherein he had governed as mayor.

(Image: AP)