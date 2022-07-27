Hungary Rejects EU's Proposal To Reduce Gas Consumption, Calls The Move 'unjustifiable'

Hungary has voted against the European Union energy ministers' proposal to reduce the use of natural gas and called the move "unenforceable" and "unjustifiable," Sputnik reported. Hungary disagreed with the proposal at the bloc's energy ministers' meeting, where they discussed the possibility to cut down gas consumption by 15% as the gas reserve facilities in Europe have not been fully filled in the second half of summer. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Hungary was the only nation which voted against the decree and stressed that the decree "completely ignores the interests" of Hungarians.

Rejecting the move of EU energy ministers, Budapest has called the proposal "useless" or "harmful," as per the Sputnik report. Notably, the EU nations agreed to cut down the demand for domestic gas by 15% by March 2023 despite Hungary's disagreement. The agreement of the EU energy ministers has suggested voluntary measures to cut down the use of gas in their respective nations. According to the agreement, a mechanism will be initiated if the measures do not help to save fuel and reduce gas consumption.

Hungary opposed blocking Russian oil

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban opposed the blocking of Russian oil and managed to convince the bloc to allow oil imports supplied by the Russian Druzhba pipeline to landlocked nations like Hungary, according to AP. Notably, EU nations have been imposing sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Earlier on July 13, Hungarian Prime Minister's Chief of Staff, Gergely Gulyas announced that the government has declared an "energy emergency" in response to supply disruptions and rising prices of energy, according to AP. Gulyas said that Budapest will increase its domestic energy production capacity to ensure enough supply for people.

EU Commission Chief welcomes commitment to reduce gas consumption

The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has "strongly" welcomed the decision of EU nations calling it a "decisive step" to face down the threat of a full gas disruption by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Calling the move "very significant," Leyen in a statement emphasised that the commitment of EU nations to reduce gas consumption by 15% will help fill the storage facilities before the winter season. She asserted that the decision of EU nations has secured a strong foundation for the solidarity between the bloc nations "in the face of Putin's energy blackmail." Ursula von der Leyen said that the announcement by Gazprom to reduce gas supply to Europe through Nord Stream 1 for no "justifiable technical reason" demonstrates "the unreliable nature of Russia as an energy supplier."

