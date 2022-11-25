Hungary To Approve Finland And Sweden's Bids To Join NATO In Early 2023, Says PM Orban

Hungary will ratify NATO membership of Finland and Sweden in early 2023, said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Speaking at a press briefing, he said: "Hungary will surely give its backing to their accession, after the government had done, also parliament will do so."

In May, both Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO because of Russia's war on Ukraine. But Turkey has objected to the membership bids of both the nations on an account that these countries have been tolerating and supporting terror groups.

Finland and Sweden will join NATO

The promise to ratify Finland and Sweden with NATO membership came at a meeting of PMs from the Visegrad 4 countries (Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary) held at the Slovak city of Košice. PM Orban shared that three Prime Ministers have pressurised Hungarians to move forward with the process. Further, he shared that the Hungarian government has already made a decision and confirmed that both Finland and Sweden will attain NATO membership during the first session of next year.

He further added, "I would like to underline that the Swedes and the Finns have not lost a single minute of membership because of Hungary, and Hungary will certainly give them the support they need to join. After the government, so will Parliament." The Visegrad 4 leaders have acknowledged significant differences of opinion concerning how to assist Ukraine and punish Russia for its invasion. However, the four nations have agreed on continuing V4 cooperation in the future, ensuring energy security, strengthening border protection, and halting illegal immigration.