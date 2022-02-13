Hungary's PM Orban Warns Of Refugee Crisis If Russia Invades Ukraine, Urges To 'avoid War'

The nationalistic Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Saturday warned of the refugee crisis in the country if Russia goes ahead with an invasion into Ukraine. As Russia-Ukraine tensions continue with no discrete steps taken for de-escalation, Orban warned that any military aggression by Moscow could send hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees to flee across the border into Hungary. While speaking in an annual address, the right-wing populist leaders called for a peaceful transition to the rising tensions in Europe stemmed from the fears of an impending Russian invasion of Ukraine. The address marks Orban kickstarting his political campaign for the Hungarian Parliament election on April 3.

Hungarian PM, who is a staunch opponent of any type of immigration, said it was in the country’s best interest to “avoid war” which he said could send a flurry of Ukrainian refugees and a disruption of the economy. While calling for a peaceful resolution through dialogue, Orban said that he opposed plans of the European Union (EU) to use sanctions against Russia. It is to note that Orban’s warnings over the refugee crisis come at a time when the US and Australian embassies have asked the citizens to flee Ukraine.

Russia has been accused of building up over 100,000 troops along the border with Ukraine as a deterrent. Opposing the EU’s stance, Orban said, “Sanctions, punitive policies, lecturing or any other kind of arrogance on the part of the great powers are out of the question”.

According to AP, Orban has sought one of the closest ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin of any other European leader. Just last week, in a meeting with Putin in Moscow, the Hungarian PM increased cooperation with Russia in areas of energy, trade and security.

Australia evacuates Kyiv Embassy

In the latest development indicating a potential escalation in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Australian Embassy in Kyiv has not only temporarily halted its operations but Prime Minister Scott Morrison has ordered the evacuation of the embassy officials. Australian PM Morrison ordered the evacuation of its nationals after warning that the situation in Ukraine has reached a dangerous stage.

On Sunday, Morrison said, “The situation is deteriorating and is reaching a very dangerous stage.” Meanwhile, the Australian embassy in Kyiv’s operations have been shifted to Lviv in western Ukraine due to the “increasing threat”.

Australian PM said, “I want to send a very clear message on behalf of Australia … that the autocratic, unilateral actions of Russia, to be threatening and bullying Ukraine, is something that is completely and utterly unacceptable.”

Morrison’s warning came after US President Joe Biden administration already directed Americans to flee from Ukraine. Biden on Thursday urged Americans in Ukraine to leave the nation immediately warning that “things could go crazy quickly” in the region. In an upcoming interview that was taped on Thursday with NBC News’ Lester Holt, Biden said, “American citizens should leave now”. While Russia has amassed thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine, US President stressed that “it’s not like we're dealing with a terrorist organization.”

“We're dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It's a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly,” added Biden.

Image: AP