'I Remember': Macron Admits France's Role In 1994 Rwandan Genocide, Seeks Forgiveness

French President Emmanuel Macron, on May 27, recognized his country’s role in the 1994 Rwandan genocides-from backing a genocidal regime to snubbing warning of impending massacres. An estimated 800,000 members of the minority Tutsi community were slaughtered by Hutu extremists over a course of 100 days. On Thursday, Macron admitted “France was not an accomplice,” but that his nation “has a role, a history and a political responsibility in Rwanda."

"France has a role, a story and a political responsibility to Rwanda. She has a duty: to face history head-on and recognise the suffering she has inflicted on the Rwandan people by too long valuing silence over the examination of the truth".

'Give us the gift of forgivness'

Standing alongside Rwandan President Paul Kagame at the Gisozi genocide memorial in Kigali, the French leader “humbly” and “respectfully” recognized his “responsibilities”. It is imperative to note that Macron is the first French leader in more than a decade to visit Rwanda, a country that has accused Paris of being an accomplice in the massacre. Earlier in March, an inquiry panel report had said that the French administration bore a "serious and overwhelming" responsibility for not foreseeing the slaughter.

While it has been nearly four decades since Rwandans are expecting an apology from the French for doing nothing to stop the genocide, Macron moved a step ahead of his predecessors on Thursday and asked for forgiveness. The French leader said only those who survived the genocide “could perhaps forgive, and so could give us the gift of forgiving ourselves.’ Additionally, he also chanted “ Ndibuka” meaning "I remember”, a phrase Rwandans use to pay tribute to those who died.

The previous visit, by Nicolas Sarkozy in 2010, was the first by a French leader after the 1994 massacre sent relations into a tailspin. Rwanda's government and genocide survivor organizations often accused France of training and arming militias and former government troops who led the genocide. Until now, Paris has denied any kind of involvement in the massacres.

Image: EmmanuelMacron/Twitter/AP