Advertisement

As the volcano in Iceland’s southwestern region erupted for the second time in less than a month, with hot molten lava engulfing the homes in town of Grindavik, President Gudni Th. Johannesson on Monday said that his country is battling “a tremendous forces of nature.” Ina televised address on the state broadcaster, Johannesson warned that a “daunting period of upheaval has begun on the Reykjanes peninsula.”

“We don’t yet know how this eruption will unfold, but we must still take those actions that are within our power,” the president of Iceland said.“We continue to hope for as good an outcome as possible, in the face of these tremendous forces of nature,” he added. "We will carry on with our responsibilities and we will continue to stand together.”

Long-dormant volcano erupts, prompting evacuations

On Sunday morning, the long dormant volcano erupted the lava for the second time as authorities scrambled to order the resident of the peninsula to evacuate the region immediately. A series of small earthquakes burst at least two fissures that led to the imminent rupture of the volcano.

Advertisement

People watch the hot lava flowing from the volcano in Iceland. (AP)

“It is impossible to say when the volcano rupture would end, but the eruption has slated down considerably,” Geophysicist Magnus Tumi Gudmundsson was quoted as saying. Located approximately 50 kilometers southwest of the Capital Reykjavik, the town of Grindavik hosts a population of over 3800 people. The residents were previously asked to evacuate their homes on Dec. 18 but were allowed to return by Dec.22.

Volcano erupts on theoutskirts of Iceland’s capital, Reykjavík, 32 kilometers (20 miles) away. (AP)

Despite that the construction workers but defensive wall, the hot lava tricked down to the town in proximity sending the homes up in flames. No casualties were reported, but one workman is understood to be missing after the volcano cracked open. Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said in a statement, “Right now, a new fissure opened south of the first fissure from this morning. The new crack is just outside the town limits.” The nordic nation witnesses the volcanic eruption every four to five years, the most deadly being in 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano.

Advertisement