Iceland Reports Volcanic Eruptions Near Capital Following Series Of Earthquakes

“The eruption is considered small and the eruption fissure is estimated to be about 500 m long (0.31 miles)," Iceland's Meteorological Office (IM Office) said.

Iceland

After a series of seismic activity recently, a long-dormant volcano has been erupted on Southwest Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland at 8:45 pm local time on Friday, the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IM Office) said in a statement. Fagradals Mountain volcano had been dormant for 6,000 years, and the Reykjanes Peninsula hadn't seen an eruption of any volcano in 781 years, the AP reported. "The eruption is considered small and the eruption fissure is estimated to be about 500 m long (0.31 miles). The lava is estimated to be less than 1 km2 (10,760,000 sq ft) in size," IM office reported. Further, it continued saying that "there is little eruption activity in the area". While the eruption wasn’t a major threat to the urban settlement in the surrounding areas, people were asked to keep the doors and windows shut. 

Authorities were not expecting the lava outbursts as the volcano is situated away from main cities in a remote valley and had been dormant for over several hundred years. Iceland's prime minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir said that the local authorities were closely monitoring the situation of the eruption some 32 kilometers in the tremor jolted fishing town. "As of now it is not considered a threat to surrounding towns," she wrote in a tweet. "We ask people to keep away from the immediate area and stay safe,” she wrote in a tweet. 

“Volcanic eruption has begun in Fagradalsfjall. Flight color code is red but very little turbulence is seen on seismometers,” Iceland’s Meteorological Office (IMO) wrote in a tweet. 

According to Iceland’s Department of Emergency Management, since the past week, more than 40,000 intense earthquakes have been recorded in the southwest of Iceland. People were cautioned about the landslides or a larger earthquake in Iceland's capital city Reykjavik. An alert was issued regarding the possible volcanic activity in the Krýsuvík volcanic system.

[This photo provided by the Icelandic Met Office shows an eruption, center right, on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland on Friday. Credit: AP]

Eruptions confirmed via webcams

On March 3, due to the rise in the series of seismic activity currently, Iceland’s  Civil Defence and other authorities in a press conference informed that there were possible threats of eruptions, as they ordered the closure of the road and increased visual surveillance around the eruption site. Authorities also kept vigil near the Keflavik International Airport, situated a few km from the eruption site, although as the eruption started no possible threats to the airport were determined. 

Tall stream of hot red lava shot in the sky turning the atmosphere crimson south of Mount Fagradalsfjall, according to the footage shared by  IMO on Facebook which was shot by a coast guard helicopter. “The first notification was received by the Meteorological Office at 2140 GMT. The eruption was confirmed through webcams and satellite images,” IM Office further informed. Iceland inhabits close to 32 volcanos on average, the highest in Europe. The country is located near the Mid Atlantic Ridge, which is a crucial juncture of tectonic plates, which is a zone of seafloor spreading of hot magma wells beneath Earth’s crust making it a site of increased seismic and volcanic activity.

(Image Credit: Twitter/@HoneeDesigner)

