Image: AP

Iceland scientists have proposed an ambitious initiative to extract a substantial amount of clean, high-temperature geothermal energy by drilling into a volcano's magma chamber. If successful, this project would mark a significant scientific achievement.

The groundbreaking project entails drilling boreholes approximately 1.3 miles deep through the Earth's crust into the magma chamber of the Krafla volcano, situated in the northeast of Iceland. This endeavor represents an unprecedented scientific endeavor.

Iceland, already at the forefront of geothermal energy with over 200 volcanoes, employs a process where heat or hot water vapor is harnessed. The steam extracted is then directed through turbines, generating electricity used to power and heat numerous greenhouses. These greenhouses play a crucial role in supporting the country's high levels of local food production and provide heating.

Remarkably, about 90% of homes in Iceland rely on geothermal energy for heating, underscoring the nation's strong commitment to sustainable and renewable energy sources. This information is according to Energy Transition, a website dedicated to green energy.

“It’s quite inefficient at those low temperatures, so there’s an interest in trying to develop super-hot geothermal,” John Eichelberger, a volcanologist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks told New Scientist.

The Krafla Magma Testbed (KMT), an Icelandic magma research organization, is spearheading the project. This initiative builds upon a 2009 endeavor by a team from a neighboring power plant that has been harnessing geothermal energy from the Krafla volcano since the 1970s.

The initial project aimed to drill close to one of the Krafla magma chambers to explore geothermal energy options. However, the chamber's depth was underestimated, leading to an unintended breakthrough into the magma vault. The drill encountered magma, resulting in the corrosion of steel casings in the well due to the intense 842°F heat, ultimately destroying the well.

KMT scientists are actively addressing the challenges encountered in the previous project. Specifically, they are developing materials capable of withstanding the searing heat anticipated in the upcoming initiative. The focus is on ensuring the resilience of the materials used in the face of extreme temperatures.

According to New Scientist, the project provided crucial confirmation that drilling into a magma chamber does not trigger a volcanic eruption.

“One of the main goals of KMT is to develop wells with the right materials that can withstand these conditions,” Guðmundsson told the Daily Mail.

Krafla, counted among Iceland's most volatile volcanoes, has erupted around 29 times since the country's initial settlement, with its most recent eruption dating back to 1984. In contrast, the volcano that erupted in December was situated close to the fishing town of Grindavik in the southwestern part of Iceland.

“Tapping superheated or supercritical steam from adjacent the heat source could boost energy transport to the surface by an order of magnitude and efficiency of conversion to electricity by 3.5 times,” scientists wrote in a 2018 paper.

“When combined with the advantages of continuous operation (bed load), absence of need to transport either fuel or waste, limited carbon emission, and advances in long-distance HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) power transmission, geothermal energy could change the electrical energy game completely,” it continued.

The project will enable KMT scientists to monitor the magma chamber more effectively by deploying sensors for pressure readings, potentially enhancing the accuracy of eruption forecasts.

Additional experiments slated for later in the decade may involve injecting fluids into the chamber to manipulate pressure and temperature, with subsequent measurements to analyze the outcomes, as reported by the Daily Mail.