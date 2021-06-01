Iceland's Glaciers Lost 750 Square Kilometres In 20 Years: Study

Iceland's glaciers have lost around 750 square kilometres or 7 per cent of their surface due to global warming. According to the new study, glaciers that cover more than 10 per cent of the country's landmass have been reduced to 10,400 square kilometres in 2019. The new study has been published in the Icelandic scientific journal Jokull. The ice's withdrawal over the past twenty years is almost equivalent to the total surface area of Hofsjokull.

Iceland glaciers lost 750 square kilometres

The land covered by glaciers has decreased by almost 2,200 square kilometers or 18 percent since 1890. The calculations were made by experts including glaciologists, geologists, and geophysicists, reported phys.org. Keeping the current status in mind, experts had previously warned that Iceland's glaciers are at risk of disappearing entirely by 2200. The onset of 2000 has played a major role in the decline as almost a third of the loss was witnessed during this time.

According to the new study, the ice's withdrawal over the past two decades is almost equivalent to the total surface area of Hofsjokull, Iceland's third-biggest ice cap at 810 square kilometers. The authors of the study have said that the glacier-area variations in Iceland happened due to climate change, reported phys.org. The glacier has been rather synchronous over the country, although surges and subglacial volcanic activity.

A data from images taken by NASA's Terra satellite, experts found that between 2000-2019, the world's glaciers lost an average of 267 billion tons of ice each year. The findings are expected to be mentioned in the forthcoming assessment report from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change due in 2022. Nearly world's 220,000 glaciers are losing mass at an escalating pace, adding to more than a fifth of global sea-level rise this century, according to a study published in Nature in April.

IMAGE: Pixabay