IMF Warns Of Possible Recession In Some EU Nations Due To Halt In Russian Gas Supply

Natural gas supply disruptions exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine might spark recessions across Europe, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The IMF has warned that a complete shutdown of Russian gas supply could lower GDP in the most vulnerable EU countries by up to 6% and drive them into recession.

The IMF said Europe lacks a coherent plan to deal with shortages, future increases in energy prices, and the impact on economy, amid speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin will keep the Nord Stream 1 pipeline closed when normal yearly maintenance ends later this week. The IMF named Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic as the three EU countries most likely to suffer the most, but also stated that Italy, Germany, and Austria would face major consequences.

"The prospect of an unprecedented total shutoff is fuelling concern about gas shortages, still higher prices, and economic impacts. While policymakers are moving swiftly, they lack a blueprint to manage and minimise impact," the IMF wrote in a blog post. It added that in some of the most-affected countries in central and eastern Europe, there is a risk of shortages of as much as 40% of gas consumption and of gross domestic product shrinking by up to 6%.

The IMF said Europe's energy infrastructure and worldwide supply have been able to manage so far with a 60% decline in Russian gas deliveries since June 2021, but warned of the potential implications if Russia responds to Western sanctions by "weaponising" energy supplies. The fund has already reduced its global growth prediction for this year to 3.6% due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and it will disclose another reduction later this month.

EU's economic production may fall by over 3% over next 12 months

Total gas usage was down 9% year on year in the first three months of 2022, and alternative suppliers were being explored, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) purchased from worldwide markets. According to the IMF, in the event of total closure, the EU's economic production may fall by over 3% over the next 12 months. Some nations, such as Sweden, Denmark, and Greece, would see little or no impact on GDP, but Italy, because of its reliance on gas in electricity production, may see more than 5% damage.

According to the IMF, a reduction of up to 70% in Russian gas may be managed in the short term by accessing alternate supplies and energy sources, as well as given lower demand from previously high pricing. The IMF firm added that diversification would be far more difficult in the event of a comprehensive shutdown. Because of low import capacity or transmission constraints, bottlenecks may limit the ability to reroute gas within Europe.

(Image: AP)