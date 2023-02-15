In A First Since Cold War, Russian Warship Sails With Nuclear Weapons In Arctic Region

As Russia's invasion in Ukraine approaches its one-year anniversary on February 24, Norway's intelligence service has warned of Russia's nuclear "deterrent" in waters around the Arctic region. The Norwegian defence report, published on Monday, said that Russia's Northern Fleet started to sail with tactical nuclear weapons on board, something that was happening for the first time since the Cold War.

“As the importance of nuclear weapons and strategic deterrent forces increases, the Northern Fleet’s defense of the military bases in Kola, the Northern Bastion and the Barents Sea is also becoming more important,” the Norwegian Intelligence Service said in its annual report.

US-based media outlet POLITICO reached out to the Norwegian intelligence service for a clarification on its assessments to which Norway said, “The key part of the nuclear deterrent is on the submarines and surface ships of the Northern Fleet.”

Pavel Podvig, a senior researcher with the UN Institute for Disarmament Research told POLITICO that he believed it was highly unlikely the report indicated that Russia had deployed ships armed with tactical nuclear weapons, but rather that Moscow was relying on vessels that are theoretically capable of carrying nukes. He added that US and other intelligence officials have said they have seen no signs of activity that would suggest Russia is deploying its non-strategic nuclear weapons.

While Russia also has submarine capabilities, anti-satellite weapons and cyber capabilities that could threaten Norway and the NATO military alliance, tactical nuclear weapons are “a particularly serious threat in several operational scenarios in which NATO countries may be involved,” the Norwegian report said.

The report also noted that an escalation of a localized war into a wider conflict involving the United States, NATO, and Norway could not be ruled out. The agency said in its assessment that while Russia will maintain, modernize and develop its nuclear arsenal, no significant changes in its nuclear doctrine are expected in the coming years, reported POLITICO.

Russia is the biggest threat to Europe: Norway

Russia is the main security threat for all of Europe and will remain so for a long time, Norway's intelligence officials said Monday, warning that recent burnings of Islam's holy book in Scandinavia could possibly lead to terror attacks in the country, reported AP.

“Russia today poses the biggest threat to Norwegian and European security, and the confrontation with the West will be long-lasting,” said Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram.

Arild Gram made the remark after the government received the annual threat assessments from Norway’s three security services: the domestic and the foreign intelligence agencies and the Norwegian National Security Authority, or NSM. “The burning of the Quran could be seen as offensive or provocative and we expect that such events will also occur in 2023 in Norway,” said Beate Gangås, head of the domestic security service, known by its acronym PST. “When such events take place in Norway, the likelihood of radicalization and ultimately terrorist planning against Norway increases."

Despite the warning, Norway’s terror domestic threat level was left unchanged at “moderate."

(with AP inputs)