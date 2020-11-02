In A Global First, Slovakia Tests Half Of Its Entire Population For Coronavirus

In hopes to reverse a surge in infections without a strict lockdown, Slovakia’s government, on October 31, conducted COVID-19 swab tests of nearly half of the nation’s entire population. Slovakia’s defence minister, Jaroslav Naď said that 2.58 million Slovaks had taken a test and 25,850 or one per cent tested positive and had to go into quarantine. The European Union country has a population of nearly 5.5 million and the officials aims to test as many people as possible, except for children under 10.

According to BBC, the operation to test the entire population in Slovakia is to last over two weekends. In recent days, infections have soared and officials have argued that the only alternative would be a total lockdown. The scheme has also faced opposition from some health experts who doubted it made sense as a one-off measure or pointed to the antigen tests uses, which are less accurate than the laboratory PCR tests and may thus return more false negatives and false positives. However, the government plans to go ahead with the scheme. The second round of COVID-19 testing will be held next weekend.

‘Biggest logistical operation’

On Saturday, soldiers and medics did fan out across the country, from vast Petrzalka housing estates of Bratislava to tiny hamlets in the shadows of the Tatra Mountains, to the mostly Hungarian-speaking towns dotted along the Danube plain. Some delays and long queues were reported at testing centres. However, Slovakian PM Igor Matovic had urged people to still take part. The results of the test will be delivered in sealed envelop within 30 minutes, the officials said.

Jaroslav Naď called the scheme Slovakian army’s “biggest logistical operation” and added that in terms of a pandemic the country is in a “worse situation” than the Czech Republic. The Defence Minister said that he had been put in charge of the national operation after a pilot project in four counties in northern Slovakia had been judged a success. According to reports, Slovakia’s number is far lower than the Czech Republic but the government modelling predicts a catastrophic overload of hospitals by mid-November if nothing is done.

