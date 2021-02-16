Last Updated:

In Athens, Heavy Snowfall Blanketed Roads And Halts COVID-19 Vaccination, See Pictures

Following the unusual weather, officials announced they were postponing all COVID vaccinations across the greater Athens region of Attica for Tuesday.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
Heavy snowfall drapes Athens
1/10
AP

Heavy snowfall has blanketed central Athens, with authorities warning residents, particularly in the Greek capital’s northern and eastern suburbs to avoid leaving their homes. 

Heavy snowfall drapes Athens
2/10
AP

Snow has blanketed the Acropolis and other ancient monuments in Athens. It also stopped most public transport services, while toppled trees caused blackouts in several mountainside suburbs.

Heavy snowfall drapes Athens
3/10
AP

Following the unusual weather, officials announced they were postponing all COVID vaccinations across the greater Athens region of Attica for Tuesday as many services were brought to a standstill. 

Heavy snowfall drapes Athens
4/10
AP

Power and water cuts were also reported and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was meeting with emergency response leaders to assist residents in blacked-out areas and villages cut off by the snow.

Heavy snowfall drapes Athens
5/10
AP

Snow is common in Greece’s mountains & in the north of the country, but much rarer in the capital, particularly heavy snow. The cold weather plunged temperature from low 20s Celsius to below freezing.

Heavy snowfall drapes Athens
6/10
AP

Temperatures in part of Kozani in northern Greece fell to as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius, while gale force north winds battered Greece’s islands, with gusts reaching 118 kmph. 

Heavy snowfall drapes Athens
7/10
AP

The cold snap kept temperatures hovering around freezing in Athens on Tuesday but was expected to lift abruptly with highs of 14 degrees Celsius expected on Thursday.

Heavy snowfall drapes Athens
8/10
AP

The snow arrived as Athens and several other parts of Greece remain in lockdown due to a recent rise in coronavirus infections.

Heavy snowfall drapes Athens
9/10
AP

Outside parliament, in the city center, orange-coloured snowploughs cleared streets of ice and snow, while presidential guards were given heavy woollen overcoats to brave the cold.

Heavy snowfall drapes Athens
10/10
AP

Fire Service spokesman Vassilis Vathrakoyiannis said the service had received more than 600 calls for assistance in greater Athens, mostly concerning downed trees and transporting. 

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
IN PICS: New Orleans houses decorated as Mardi Gras floats after COVID cancelled parades

IN PICS: New Orleans houses decorated as Mardi Gras floats after COVID cancelled parades
IN PICS: Aftermath of 7.3 magnitude earthquake that shook Japan

IN PICS: Aftermath of 7.3 magnitude earthquake that shook Japan