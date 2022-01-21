In Austria, Tibetans Protest Against China; Demand Boycott Of Beijing Winter Olympics

The Tibetan community living in Austria came out on the streets to protest against the Beijing Winter Olympics over alleged human rights violations by China. The Tibetan community, along with the Uyghur association in Austria, organised the protest, which had more than 35 members present at the rally. During the protest, the demonstrators chanted slogans against China and carried placards that read, "Stop cultural genocide in Tibet, Tibet belongs to Tibetans, # No Beijing 2022, # No Olympics Oath. (sic)"

Tibetan filmmaker Dhondup Wangchen, who was imprisoned in China for years, also participated in the rally and criticised Vienna for participating in the Beijing Winter Olympics. He said the International Olympic Committee (IOC) illegally gave the Olympics to China in 2008, and once again the IOC illegally gave the Winter Olympics to China. The filmmaker criticised the Chinese government and said there were no language rights, human rights, no religion, and basic human rights in Tibet. The protesters from the Tibetan community also organised a drama portraying how the secretive regime of China has committed atrocities against Tibetans in Tibet.

(Tibetans demand a boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics in Austria; Image: ANI)

It is worth mentioning here that China got the right to host the 2008 Olympics with pledges to improve its human rights situation in accordance with Olympic deals. However, the Communist regime of China has not fulfilled its promises, and the situation in Tibet continues to worsen.

Reports of human rights violations have repeatedly surfaced since Xi Jinping became the President of China in 2013. Earlier, the local Uygur community in Belgium's Antwerp also staged a protest against the Chinese administration's approach towards Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities. They also demanded a boycott of the Beijing Olympics.

US and other countries boycott 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Earlier, in December, United States President Joe Biden confirmed that no US government officials would be attending the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Along with the US, Australia, the UK, Canada, and Lithuania have also announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The White House said that the decision was made in the wake of the "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, and other human rights abuses." However, the Chinese government criticised the move taken by the United States and even termed America's boycott as "political manipulation" and a distortion of the spirit of the Olympic Charter, noting that this boycott would have no impact on the success of the Games.

(With inputs from ANI)