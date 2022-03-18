In Belgium, Man Stabs Teacher 101 Times 30 Years After 'humiliation'; Confesses Crime

A 37-year-old Belgian man who said that he faced humiliation from his teacher during his childhood, has admitted to stabbing her. According to Belgian prosecutors, he had confessed the crime three decades later, as reported by The Guardian. The alleged accused has been identified as Gunter Uwents, known to be from Belgium. While confessing to the crime, Uwents told the investigation team that he had never got over his alleged experience with Maria Verlinden, 59, his then teacher in the 1990s, when he was seven years old.

Meanwhile, he claimed to have lost control when he last visited her in November 2020 at her home in the village of Noorderwijk, near Antwerp. Gunter Uwents stated that the victim was stabbed 101 times and she died in her kitchen. However, Verlinden was known to be a devout Christian who had a record of helping homeless people.

Gunter Uwent's confession

As per The Guardian, the crime went unsolved for about 16 months despite police taking hundreds of DNA samples inorder to nab the culprit. Verlinden's husband made a public appeal for witnesses. Her purse containing cash was left on the dining table next to her body, indicating that she had not been the victim of a violent robbery. But in March last year, Uwents had admitted the crime to a friend who alerted the police, prosecutors said. He was arrested on March 13. Gunter's DNA samples are to be compared with the traces that were found at the crime scene. Lut Verlinden, 62, the victim’s sister, who also taught Uwents in the 1990s, said “We are all confused. I have contacted all former colleagues with whom Gunter studied, but no one could remember an incident between him and Maria." She added, “Gunter was always a quiet, introverted boy."

According to local media, Uwents told detectives that as a child he had been “bullied, humiliated and belittled”. He further said, “When I raised my hand, she always pointed out someone else to answer – never me." Uwents claimed that he had only gone to his victim’s house “for a good conversation” but that she had laughed at him and dismissed him as “a dork”. Uwents further claimed that he had not brought a knife to the house. Police are yet to find the murder weapon. According to police officials, Uwents had provided “detailed explanations” for his actions, which amounted to a confession. Gunter Uwents appeared before a judge on Tuesday and had been placed in custody on a murder charge.

Image: Unspash