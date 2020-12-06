In Bid To Break Deadlock, UK PM & EU Chief To Speak Again On Dec 7 As 'differences Remain'

UK PM Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen have spoken as they try to break the post-Brexit trade deal deadlock. The two leaders were called in after the negotiators for the two sides said that “significant divergence” remained following a week of intensive talks. After a telephonic call with Johnson, Von Der Leyen said that “differences remain”. She also added that she will again speak with the UK PM on December 7.

The leaders will have a conversation on call, while their envoys - Michel Barnier and David Frost - will reconvene face-to-face talks on Monday. The talks that have dragged for eight months are at a crucial stage as time is running out for both sides to secure a deal before the Brexit transition period expires on December 31. Britain is set to leave the EU single market at the end of the year with or without a trade agreement. Failure to reach a free trade agreement with the EU means bilateral trade will depend on World Trade Organization (WTO) rules in 2021.

Speed-breakers in Brexit trade deal

The biggest hurdle appears to be fishing, a small part of the economy with outsized symbolic importance for Europe’s maritime nations. The UK wants to take back control of its water, however, the European Union is seeking access as most of its ships fish in the English waters 89-90% of the time. The bloc has threatened to impose tariffs on Britain's products if the UK doesn't allow its ships to fish in English waters.

A trade deal will allow goods to move between Britain and the EU without tariffs or quotas after the end of this year, though there would still be new costs and red tape for businesses on both sides of the English Channel. If there is no deal, New Year's Day will bring huge disruption, with the overnight imposition of tariffs and other barriers to UK-EU trade. That will hurt both sides, but the burden will fall most heavily on Britain, which does almost half its trade with the EU.

