In Donetsk People's Republic, 2 Soldiers Killed After Ukrainian Army Drops Explosive

At least two soldiers were reported dead after an unmanned aerial vehicle dropped explosives near a public transport station in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Friday, informed an official from the People's Militia of the DPR, reported Sputnik. The explosive dropped by the Ukrainian Drone outside the Shakhtar Trudovskaya township west of Donetsk did not detonate immediately, which gave the soldiers time to defuse the bomb. However, a massive blast occurred when the operation was underway, leaving at least one soldier dead and another injured.

The other soldier who got injured while deactivating the bomb succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, informed the People's Militia, who also extended condolences to the family of the deceased. "One soldier was killed instantly, and the other defender of our republic who was injured by the blast, unfortunately, died in a hospital this morning. We are extending condolences to the families and relatives of the killed heroes," stated the official.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ukraine and the self-proclaimed Republic of Donetsk share bitter relations. The region has witnessed several military attacks and war-like situations. Since 2014, Ukraine has been launching military operations against the DPR militia and Lugansk. Several prospects for peace have also been discussed, including the Contact Group in Minsk, which has been aiming to resolve the conflict since September 2014. However, the situation has worsened over the years and fighting continues.