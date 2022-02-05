In France, Giant Trawler Sheds 100,000 Dead Fish Into Atlantic Ocean: Report

In a shocking event, the world's second-largest fishing vessel, FV Margiris shed more than 100,000 dead fish into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of France. As per a report by The Guardian, France's maritime minister Annick Girardin described the situation as shocking and requested the country's national fishing monitoring body to investigate. Virginijus Sinkevicius, who is the European commissioner for the environment, oceans, and fisheries said that he is looking for complete information and evidence about the matter.

The incident was caused by a rupture in the trawler's net early Thursday, as per fishing industry group Pelagic Freezer-Trawler Association (PFA). The group said that this was an extremely rare occurrence. More than 100,000 fish were reportedly harmed in the spill, which spanned 3,000 square metres.

Environmentalists slam trawlers for using drag nets

Environmentalists have slammed trawlers like the Margiris for using drag nets over a kilometre long. Margiris has been a part of controversy before as well after it was forced to depart the Australian seas in 2012 as a result of demonstrations by environmentalists. Traffic data provided by MarineTraffic suggests that the vessel, which is owned by the Dutch business Parleviliet & Van der Plas and sails under the flag of Lithuania, was still fishing off the coast of France on Friday.

Sea Shepherd, which is an NGO dedicated to defending, conserving and protecting the oceans, claimed that the fish were intentionally shed, Sky News reported. Lamya Essemlali, who is the chairperson of Sea Shepherd France stated that it is illegal for a fishing trawler to toss overboard bycatch and that its job is to deliver the bycatch to the port and file a report.

Impact on predators, such as dolphins

Essemlali stated that it has an impact on the fish population itself, but it also has an impact on predators, such as dolphins since the fish that these mega trawlers are catching are the major prey of dolphins and sharks and they are essentially starving dolphins, according to the Sky News report.

Over the years, tens of thousands of dead dolphins have floated upon France's Atlantic coast.

(Image: @SeaShepherdFran/Twitter)