In France, Youth Asks PM Modi The Secret Behind Working 20-hrs A Day; What Was His Reply?

Amid the chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’, an Indian youth asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi the secret of working 20 hours in a day. On Thursday, PM Modi touched down in Paris to kick start his official visit to France. He received a thunderous welcome by the members of the Indian diaspora.

The crowd went wild when PM Modi reached the doorsteps of the hotel where he will be residing in Paris. Indian flags were waved and chants were heard as the Prime Minister greeted the people from the Indian community, waiting outside his hotel. Amid all the chants a youth asked Prime Minister Modi a poignant question that grabbed the attention of the netizens. As the Prime Minister greeted the Indian diaspora, an Indian youth standing in the crowd asked PM Modi the secret behind his everyday 20 hours work schedule.

PM Modi will address an Indian Community event at the iconic La Seine Musicale at around 11 PM IST today.

“I have one question for you. You work for 20 hours, please tell us how we can follow the regime,” he asked. While PM Modi couldn’t answer the question, he smiled at the youth and pat his back as he moved ahead to greet others.

What’s on PM Modi’s agenda?

Just moments before Prime Minister Modi headed for France, he shared his agenda in the departing statement. In a statement, PM Modi lauded the ties between the two nations. The agenda includes a comprehensive meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and his participation in the Bastille Day celebration. In his departing message, the Prime Minister emphasised that the Indian Air Force will perform in the fly-past of the historic parade.

PM Modi called the trip special since he will join the French President for the French National Day, also known as the Bastille Day. He also emphasised that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of a strategic partnership between India and France. “This year marks the 25th anniversary of our strategic partnership. Rooted in deep trust and commitment, our two countries cooperate closely across various domains including defence, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture and people-to-people ties. We also work together on regional and global issues,” PM Modi said.