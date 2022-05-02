In Germany, PM Modi Praises Young Boy For 'patriotic' Welcome; Accepts Little Girl's Gift

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Berlin on Monday morning during his three-day tour to European countries of Germany, France, and Denmark. He got a warm welcome from the Indian-origin boy, who sang a patriotic song to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora on Monday morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen excitingly counting beats with the boy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was all praises for a young- Indian-origin boy as he sings a patriotic song on his arrival in Berlin, Germany. The young boy sang, “Hey Janma Bhoomi Bharat, Hey Karma Bhumi Bharat’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was delighted to hear him singing and also praised him for his voice.

Little girl draws a pencil sketch of PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also interacted with a little girl Manya who presented him with a portrait of a picture. PM Modi took a picture with her and also signed the portrait for her. The little girl, Manya called PM Modi her icon.

The girl drew a pencil-sketch portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was thrilled to gift him the same. PM Modi interacted with the girl and asked several questions regarding her portrait.

Proud of what our diaspora achieves: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared some pictures of him interacting with the members of the Indian community who were waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hotel Adlon Kempinski in Berlin.

“It was still early in the morning in Berlin, but many people from the Indian community stopped by. It was wonderful talking to them. India is proud of what our diaspora achieves,” he wrote on Twitter while expressing his joy over meeting the Indian diaspora in Germany.

PM Modi in Berlin, Germany

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Berlin-Brandenburg airport in Germany on Monday. "Landed in Berlin. Today, I will be holding talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, interacting with business leaders, and addressing a community program. I am confident this visit will boost the friendship between India and Germany," PM Modi tweeted.

During his visit to Germany, PM Modi will hold his first in-person meeting with the newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz. PM Modi and Olaf Scholz will also co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).