In Ireland, Report Reveal Thousands Of Babies & Children Died In 'secrecy' Delivery Homes

Thousands of babies and children have died in 18 of Ireland's church-run mother and baby homes. These are places where unmarried women were sent to deliver their babies in secret. According to a report released by the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes and Certain Related Matters there were a total of 9,000 deaths.

According to the report by CNN, the commission was set up to investigate what happened in 14 mother and baby homes and four county homes from 1922 to 1998. The reports revealed that around 56,000 people were sent to 18 institutions which were investigated. Here, around 57,000 children were born.

The report said that prior to the year 1960, mother and baby homes "did not save the lives of 'illegitimate' children. Also, they have reduced their prospects of survival. The report has termed the infant mortality rates as the most "disquieting feature of these institutions” and it is more than 2,800 pages long. It was released days after its key findings were leaked to a national newspaper. This deeply bothered the survivors who have waited years for the final report as they were promised that the first view to the report will be by the Minister of Children.

