In Italy, Archaeologists Discover Remnants Of 2,000-year-old 'slave Room' At Pompeii

Officials from Pompeii, a vast archaeological site in southern Italy reported Saturday that archaeologists discovered the remnants of a "slave room" inside a Roman villa, which is nearly 2,000 years old, as per the reports of DW News. The old city, which was buried in ash when the volcano, Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD, appeared to be in good condition. A perfectly preserved ceremonial chariot was discovered earlier this year at the same site. According to archaeologists, slaves who were in charge of maintaining the chariot used to live here.

Three wooden mattresses, pottery pitchers and a chamber pot adorned the 170-square-foot space. Two of the beds were approximately 1.7 metres in length, while the third was 1.4 metres. Only one small window existed in the room. According to DW News, there were amphorae, a type of container, in the corners of the chamber. The officials said that slaves are thought to have kept their things in two amphorae under the mattresses.

Officials lauded the findings as a rare glimpse into slavery and captive life

The archaeologists also discovered a wooden box in the middle of the chamber and a drawbar against the bed. According to the Pompeii archaeological park, a wooden trunk nearby contained iron artefacts that look like remnants of horse gear. Officials lauded the findings as a rare glimpse into slavery and captive life. Italian Ministry of Culture shared a video on Twitter featuring the view of the "slave room."

A @pompeii_sites nuova eccezionale scoperta, il ministro @dariofrance: «Pompei modello di studio unico al mondo. Trovata la stanza degli schiavi in eccellente stato di conservazione, nuova luce sulla vita quotidiana dei romani». https://t.co/LbAidtiTho #MiC #Pompei #Pompeii pic.twitter.com/hsHhe2aN95 — Ministero della Cultura (@MiC_Italia) November 6, 2021

According to DW News, Pompeii's director-general, Gabriel Zuchtriegel stated that this is a window into the fragile reality of people who rarely appear in historical documents, written almost exclusively by "men of the elite." In a news statement, Zuchtriegel claimed the "unique witness" to how the weakest in ancient society lived is without a doubt one of the fascinating findings in his life as an archaeologist.

Archaeologists also discovered the skeletal remains of two people, thought to be a wealthy man and his male slave, who was suffocated by volcanic ash while attempting to flee death. According to DW News, Pompeii is one of Italy's most famous tourist destinations, with new discoveries being made every year.

