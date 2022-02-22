In Italy, Mount Etna Erupts Releasing Massive 12 Km High Cloud Of Volcanic Ash, Smoke

Mount Etna in Italy, which is an active stratovolcano, erupted sending a 12-kilometer high volcanic ash cloud over eastern Sicily after a few months of tranquillity. As per AP, Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology (INGV) said on Monday that lava flows from Etna, which is one of Europe's most active volcanoes, were concentrated around the volcanic crater on the mountain's southeast slope. No early reports of injuries or property damage.

Mount Etna, standing at 10,9000 feet at its highest point was so active in 2021 that it grew 100 feet in one year. The Institute stated that the lava flow from the crater had come to an end by Monday afternoon. Earlier that day, the institute issued a warning for planes in the vicinity when the volcanic cloud was pouring out of Etna.

Spotted by astronauts aboard International Space Station

Earlier, the volcano was spotted by astronaut Matthias Maurer who tweeted a photo of it stating that Etna is obviously smoking and spitting lava, as he learned from the news. Anton Shkaplerov, who is a cosmonaut, stated that red-hot lava rushes out of the crater, and a cloud of ash and smoke is in the sky over Sicily, according to Express-News.

Not a very clean shot since there is way too much humidity in Europe’s air at the moment but @astro_luca's home volcano #Etna is clearly smoking (and spitting lava as I learnt from the news) 🌋 pic.twitter.com/gL5uNOkZUy — Matthias Maurer (@astro_matthias) February 12, 2022

Mount Etna has erupted thousands of times throughout its history and will continue to do so as one of Europe's most active volcanoes. NASA's Earth Observatory suggests that the volcano is thought to be a submarine volcano, which means it rose above sea level after multiple eruptions created a build-up of hardened lava.

The biggest eruption is of Mount Etna was in 1669

Throughout Etna's history, there have been numerous eruptions. Mount Etna is made up of lava flows dating back 300,000 years. Its biggest eruption is estimated to have occurred in 1669 when lava engulfed Catania, the island's largest city on the east side. Hundreds of communities were devastated in the 17th century due to the eruption. In the meanwhile, dynamite was used to deflecting lava that was threatening settlements in 1983, according to AP News. In 1992, the army constructed an earthen wall to confine the lava flowing for from Etna, preventing it from crashing into one of the slopes' settlements.

