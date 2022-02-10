In Italy, Woman Discovered Seated At Dining Table In Mummified State Two Years After Death

A 70-year-old Italian woman was discovered seated at a dining table two years after her death. On Wednesday, the Italian police retrieved the decomposed body of Marinella Beretta in a mummified state from her residence in Lombardy, Lake Como, north Italy. According to recently surfaced reports, the police came across the rotting corpse after locals complained of overgrown vegetation in her garden, Como City Hall press officer Francesca Manfredi told CNN.

Beretta's body has been moved to a morgue where experts will determine the cause of death. No relatives have come forward so far to claim the mortal remains of the 70-year-old, Manfredi told the publication. Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched to ascertain whether Beretta had any surviving family members.

The 70-year-old was not spotted by neighbours for over two years, local media reported. However, they assumed that she had relocated at the start of the pandemic, which hit northern Italy earlier in 2020. As per reports, police have not come across any foul play, which indicates that she had died of old age. The incident has sparked a debate about the lack of elder care in the country.

'Forgotten loneliness'

According to a Italian National Institute of Statistics report from 2018, nearly 40% of Italian citizens who are over 75 years of age, live alone. They have no friends or family to turn to in case of dire need of help. Italy's noted editorialist Massimo Gramellini dubbed Beretta's death as "loneliness personified."

"What happened to Marinella Beretta in Como, the forgotten loneliness, hurts our consciences," Italian Family Minister Elena Bonetti wrote on Facebook.

"Remembering her life is the duty of a community that wants to remain united," she added.

Meanwhile, Como Mayor Mario Landriscina stated that the local government will undertake all responsibility for Beretta's funeral. Landriscina invited all town residents to offer prayers and mourn the solitary death of the lady. "I will try to be there and invite the city to be present. This is the moment to be together, and even if this woman had no relatives, we could become her relatives," Mayor Landriscina said.

Image: AP/Representative