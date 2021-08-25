In Italy's Viganella, Steel Sheet Positioned On Mountain Peak To Mirror Sunrays In Winter

In an unprecedented development, a small town in Italy, Viganella coined a novel solution to fix the issue of 'no sunshine' by installing a giant mirror in the area. The towering mirror is sized against a 26x16-feet sheet of steel and has been placed on a nearby peak to reflect sunlight onto Viganella's main square. The computer-operated mirror slab will constantly follow the sun's path and reflect the rays to the sun-deprived town. The installation was completed on August 22.

Geographically, the small town of Viganella sits at the foot of a stereo valley and surrounding mountains that cut off direct sunlight throughout the winter season. The village Mayor told local news agencies that the task "was not easy."

"We had to find the proper material, learn about the technology and especially find the money," he said.

To extinguish the darkness that plunged into the small town for 90 days between November and February, the village headmen decided to install a 8 metre by 5 metre sheet of solid steel on top of one of the highest-peaking mountains. The sheet positioned atop acts as a mirror and reflects the sunlight back down to the village's centre.

Reports suggest that the project cost is around 100,000 euros and has been financed by the regional authorities and local bank itself. Primarily, the issue with the town's geography is that it is built at the bottom of a very steep-sided Alpine valley, exactly opposite the Swiss border. On the other hand, the southern side of the valley is so sheer that generally on November 11, the sun vanishes and does not reappear until February 2. The south-facing slopes do get sunshine just a few hundred metres above the town.

There exists a series of articles which suggest that not a single ray of sunlight falls on Viganella in the weeks in between.

Interestingly, in Viganella, there's a banner reading- 'Viganella vi da il Benvenuto' (Viganella welcomes you) with the date December 17, 2006 inscribed on it. This signifies that on that day, the small town celebrated its 'day of the light', as it officially inaugurated the giant mirror positioned to reflect sunrays onto the town's square.