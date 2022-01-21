In Munich Diocese, 497 People Abused In 74 Years, 60% Of Victims Aged 8-14: Report

At least 497 people, mostly young, were abused in the Archdiocese of Munich-Freising over the period of almost 74 years, from 1945 to 2019, found the long-awaited report on sexual abuse in Germany’s Munich diocese. According to Vatican News, the report also found that out of the total individuals abused in the church, 247 are male victims and 182 are female. The report also stated that 60% of the victims were between the ages of 8 and 14.

Furthermore, the report has also identified 235 perpetrators of abuse including at least 173 priests, nine deacons, five pastoral workers and 48 people from the school environment. The data was presented in the report on clerical abuse in the Church of Munich in Germany and was compiled by Westpfahl Spilker Wastl law firm, which was commissioned by the archdiocese in February 2020.

The report, which even named former Pope Benedict XVI for his inaction in stopping at least four clergymen accused of child abuse in the Catholic church in Munich, was mainly focused on the handling of past abuse cases. Vatican News stated that the findings of the report published on Thursday are based on the information gathered through colloquiums and interviews with victims and the ones who held or still hold positions of responsibility in the archdiocese. Experts have noted that the number of unreported crimes in the church would be “considerably higher”.

Ex-Pope Benedict accused of inaction

According to The Associated Press, the law firm that drew up the report said that the former Pope “strictly” denies any wrongdoing when he was archbishop in the 1970s and 1980s but noted his inaction in at least four cases of sexual abuse. Apart from Benedict, the report also faulted the current archbishop who is also a significant prominent ally of Pope Francis in at least two cases. “In a total of four cases, we came to the conclusion that the then-archbishop, Cardinal Ratzinger, can be accused of misconduct,” said one of the reports’ authors, Martin Pusch as per AP.

Cardinal Reinhard Marx apologises after the report

The Munich sex report also faulted the current archbishop, Cardinal Reinhard Marx in two cases after Pope Francis rejected his ally’s offer to resign over the Catholic Church’s handling of sexual abuse cases. According to The Independent report, Marx said in a statement, “As the current archbishop, I apologise on behalf of the archdiocese for the suffering inflicted on people in the area of the church in recent decades” and added that he would give a full response to the report on 27 January.

