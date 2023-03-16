In Netherlands, Historian Unearths Rare Cache Of Medieval Artefacts With Metal Detector

A dedicated treasure hunter in the Netherlands embarked on a mission with a metal detector in hand which led him to the discovery of a giant trove of artefacts made of gold and silver. According to Sputnik, the ancient relics date back to several hundred years, some even to the 13th century. The artefacts, which now lie at the National Museum of Antiquities in Leiden, Netherlands, were discovered by historian Lorenzo Ruijter. Historic items found by Ruijter include two strips of a gold leaf, four gold pendants in the shape of a crescent moon.

The trove also includes 39 silver coins that are believed to have surfaced in the first half of the 13th century. The rest of the jewellery is said to be about two hundred years older than the pack of coins. "Golden jewelry like this belonged only to the highest social classes, so this could have belonged to someone with great wealth and power," Ruijter said. He suggested that the items could have belonged to "even to the countess of Holland." According to him, the "newest coin" is from "1247 or 1248" and the engravings on it appear to be native to the Netherlands' Friesland region.

Treasure trove placed in National Museum

After Ruijter made the discovery and reported it to Archeology West Friesland, the artefacts were cleaned and examined. Upon realizing their historical significance, the items were temporarily loaned to the National Museum of Antiquities. The items are up to grab eyeballs at the National Museum in Leiden until June this year.

The discovery is an important one for the Netherlands, where finding gold jewelry that dates back to the high middle ages is uncommon. It was an epoch of wars that raged between West Friesland and the County of Holland. While history lovers based in the Netherlands can view the items in the museum until June, they can also enjoy 'The Year 1000', an exhibition on the cache set to take place in October this year.