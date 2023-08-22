Last Updated:

In Photos: 18 Bodies Discovered As Wildfire Wrecks Northeastern Greece & Spain's Tenerife

Thousands of residents have been evacuated as Greece on its Turkish border, Tenerife island in Spain, parts of Italy and Turkey see volatile wildfires.

Northeastern Greece, Tenerife, Spain wildfires '23
1/10
Image: AP

Major wildfires have been burning in Greece and on one of Spain's Canary Islands off the northwest coast of Africa with fires being reported in Italy and Turkey as well.

Northeastern Greece, Tenerife, Spain wildfires '23
2/10
Image: AP

In Greece, police activated the country’s Disaster Victim Identification Team to identify 18 bodies, which were found near a shack in the Avanta area.

Northeastern Greece, Tenerife, Spain wildfires '23
3/10
Image: AP

EU officials have blamed climate change for the increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires in Europe, noting that 2022 was the second-worst year for wildfire damage on record after 2017.

Northeastern Greece, Tenerife, Spain wildfires '23
4/10
Image: AP

In Italy, authorities evacuated 700 people from homes and a campsite on the Tuscan island of Elba after a fire broke out late Monday.

Northeastern Greece, Tenerife, Spain wildfires '23
5/10
Image: AP

In Turkey, authorities evacuated a small village in northwestern Canakkale province after a wildfire fanned by strong winds threatened homes.

Northeastern Greece, Tenerife, Spain wildfires '23
6/10
Image: AP

Five firefighting planes from Croatia, Germany and Sweden, and a helicopter, 58 firefighters and nine water tanks from the Czech Republic were heading to Greece on Tuesday.

Northeastern Greece, Tenerife, Spain wildfires '23
7/10
Image: AP

56 Romanian firefighters and two aircraft from Cyprus arrived on Monday. French firefighters were also in Greece, helping tackle a blaze on the island of Evia on Monday.

Northeastern Greece, Tenerife, Spain wildfires '23
8/10
Image: AP

About 65 of the more than 100 patients in the hospital were transported to a ferry boat docked in the city’s port, while others were taken to other hospitals in northern Greece.

Northeastern Greece, Tenerife, Spain wildfires '23
9/10
Image: AP

In Spain, firefighters battled to control a wildfire burning for a week on the popular Canary Islands tourist destination of Tenerife.

Northeastern Greece, Tenerife, Spain wildfires '23
10/10
Image: AP

More than 12,000 people were evacuated during the past week. Authorities have described the fire as the worst in decades on the Atlantic archipelago.

