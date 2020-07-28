In Photos: Ancient Greek Theaters Return To Life, Visitors Say 'culture Can't Stand Still'

The ancient theater of Epidaurus reopened for a limited number of people for open-air performances amid COVID-19.
Of 10,000 seats only 4,500 are being made available at Epidaurus Theatre, a honeycomb-colored stone venue with a shallow, half-funnel shape.
While live concerts and events have been mostly cancelled in Greece due to pandemic, the Epidaurus Theater and the Odeon of Herodes Atticus were allowed to host performances.
Only 45% of the seats were occupied during the show on July 17. Refreshment areas were kept closed and tickets were only issued electronically to avoid transmission.
Surrounded by pine-covered mountains of the southern Peloponnese region, audiences also can clearly hear the sounds of birds and crickets.
“There is a feeling of harmony here. It’s a sacred place." a visitor said from behind a face mask. “Culture cannot stand still. We have to take part and keep it going,” she added.