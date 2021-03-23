Last Updated:

In Photos: Cars Became Home For Spain's Economic Victims Amid COVID-19

When the social worker called to tell a worker Javier Irure that he was being evicted, the 65-year-old Spaniard couldn’t fathom that he could end up homeless.

When car became home
1/11
AP

Workers evicted at their jobs due to COVID-19 pandemic were driven into their vehicles to live as foreclosures rose during the tough times of the global crisis. 

When car became home
2/11
AP

When the social worker called to tell Javier Irure that he was being evicted, the 65-year-old Spaniard couldn’t fathom it. 

When car became home
3/11
AP

Workers had fears of ending up homeless after decades of manual labor due to COVID-19 pandemic job loss.

When car became home
4/11
AP

“I grabbed some clothes, a few books and other things, wrapped them up in a bed sheet and told myself, ‘I have one more roof to put over my head: my car,’” an evicted employee Javier told AP.

When car became home
5/11
AP

Like Irure who lived in his old Renault Clio compact, many took shelter in cars for months.

When car became home
6/11
AP

Multitude of economic victims of the coronavirus pandemic suffered.

When car became home
7/11
AP

While they managed to avoid COVID-19 illness, the labor slowdown caused by restrictions impacted workers' profession. 

When car became home
8/11
AP

Irure, for instance, started working at age 13 as a hotel bellhop and switched to working as a professional cleaner when the pandemic hit Spain last year. 

When car became home
9/11
AP

 It was not long before many like him were turned out of rented apartment and applied for unemployment benefits.

When car became home
10/11
AP

Coronavirus pandemic completely dried up evicted labourers' sources of income and left them no options but to inhabit in 4 wheeler. 

When car became home
11/11
AP

Ban on movement and social activities impacted Spain workers' financial stability. 

