In Photos: Cars Became Home For Spain's Economic Victims Amid COVID-19

Workers evicted at their jobs due to COVID-19 pandemic were driven into their vehicles to live as foreclosures rose during the tough times of the global crisis.
When the social worker called to tell Javier Irure that he was being evicted, the 65-year-old Spaniard couldn’t fathom it.
Workers had fears of ending up homeless after decades of manual labor due to COVID-19 pandemic job loss.
“I grabbed some clothes, a few books and other things, wrapped them up in a bed sheet and told myself, ‘I have one more roof to put over my head: my car,’” an evicted employee Javier told AP.
While they managed to avoid COVID-19 illness, the labor slowdown caused by restrictions impacted workers' profession.
Irure, for instance, started working at age 13 as a hotel bellhop and switched to working as a professional cleaner when the pandemic hit Spain last year.
It was not long before many like him were turned out of rented apartment and applied for unemployment benefits.
Coronavirus pandemic completely dried up evicted labourers' sources of income and left them no options but to inhabit in 4 wheeler.