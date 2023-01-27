Last Updated:

In Pics: 78th Anniversary Of The Liberation Of Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi Death Camp

Survivors of Auschwitz-Birkenau are gathering to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi German death camp in the final months of WWII.

Auschwitz-Birkenau camp 78th anniversary
1/13
Image: AP

An orthodox Jew walks past the portraits of victims at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland on Thursday.

Auschwitz-Birkenau camp 78th anniversary
2/13
Image: AP

Holocaust survivor Bogdan Bartnikowski attends a meeting of survivors with media in Oswiecim, Poland on Thursday. The camp was liberated by Soviet troops on Janurary 27, 1945.

Auschwitz-Birkenau camp 78th anniversary
3/13
Image: AP

The Germans established Auschwitz in 1940 for Polish prisoners; later they expanded the complex, building death chambers and crematoria where Jews across Europe were brought by train to be murdered.

Auschwitz-Birkenau camp 78th anniversary
4/13
Image: AP

Holocaust survivor Maria Horl shows her tattoo with her Auschwitz inmate number as she attends a meeting of survivors. In all, some 1.1 million people were killed at the vast complex.

Auschwitz-Birkenau camp 78th anniversary
5/13
Image: AP

Holocaust survivor Barbara Doniecka attends the meeting of survivors. The former concentration and extermination camp is located in the town of Oświęcim in southern Poland.

Auschwitz-Birkenau camp 78th anniversary
6/13
Image: AP

Today the site, with its barracks and barbed wire and the ruins of gas chambers, stands as one of the world’s most recognized symbols of evil and an admonition of “Never Again”.

Auschwitz-Birkenau camp 78th anniversary
7/13
Image: AP

People walk next to the ''Arbeit Macht Frei" (Work Sets You Free) gate at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Auschwitz-Birkenau camp 78th anniversary
8/13
Image: AP

This year, no Russian official at all was invited due to Russia’s attack on Ukraine, according to the Auschwitz-Birkenau state museum, reported AP.

Auschwitz-Birkenau camp 78th anniversary
9/13
Image: AP

People visit the former gas chamber at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Auschwitz-Birkenau camp 78th anniversary
10/13
Image: AP

Holocaust survivor Grzegorz Tomaszewski shows a book with photographs as he attends the meeting of survivors in Poland.

Auschwitz-Birkenau camp 78th anniversary
11/13
Image: AP

The camp lies only 300 kilometers (185 miles) from Ukraine, where Russian aggression is creating massive loss to human lives and infrastructure.

Auschwitz-Birkenau camp 78th anniversary
12/13
Image: AP

Holocaust survivor Stefania Wernik shows her family picture at the meeting. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked the event with a post that alluded to his own country’s situation.

Auschwitz-Birkenau camp 78th anniversary
13/13
Image: AP

Holocaust survivor Jacek Nadolny is silhouetted during a meeting of survivors with media in Oswiecim, Poland on Thursday. 

