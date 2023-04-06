In Pics: A Look At French President Macron's Highly Anticipated China Visit, Meet With Xi

Quick links:
On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron arrived at the Beijing Capital International Airport to kick-start his trip to China. During his trip, Macron met Chinese President Xi Jinping.
On the first day, Macron and his French delegation visited an exhibition at the Red Bricks Museum. The French president can be seen observing ancient artefacts with French Culture Minister Rima Malak.
The French President also addressed the French community in Beijing, China. During his three-day visit to the Asian nation, the French President is eyeing to discuss a plethora of issues.
On Thursday, Macron met his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping. The two world leaders can be seen reviewing the troops during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
The Chinese President gave his French counterpart a tour of the historic Great Hall of the People. During his visit Macron urged Xi to bring Russia to "senses", amid the raging Russia-Ukraine war.
Prior to meeting Xi, the French President also met the Chinese Premier Li Qiang. Macron said on Wednesday that he wants to "engage China toward a shared responsibility for peace".
Chinese President Xi Jinping sat with his French counterpart along with their respective delegations to discuss the French-China ties, the Russia-Ukraine war and other wide-ranging issues.
Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Union Commission sat down with Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron. The three leaders talked about the current International order.
The EU Commission chief also met with the Chinese Premier Li Qiang during her visit to the country. The two leaders talked about the imbalances in the economic relations between the EU and China.