In Pics: Andrew Tate And Brother Tristan Win Plea To Move From Prison To House Arrest

Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, left a police detention facility in Bucharest, Romania, after the court released them from prison on Friday, March 31.

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate
Image: AP

Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, left a police detention facility in Bucharest, Romania, after the court released them from prison on Friday, March 31, 2023. 

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate
Image: AP

Tate, a British-US citizen, who has 5.5 million Twitter followers, was initially detained in late December in Romania’s capital Bucharest, along with his brother.  

Andrew Tate
Image: AP

The divisive internet personality, the Tate brothers, has spent months in a Romanian jail on suspicion of organised crime and human trafficking.  

Andrew Tate
Image: AP

An official on Friday said the Tate brothers have won an appeal to replace his detention with house arrest. 

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate
Image: AP

Young fans and media surrounded Andrew Tate as he left a police detention facility on Friday. 

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate
Image: AP

As the brothers left the detention facility late Friday in Bucharest, Tristan Tate told a scrum of reporters that “the judges today made the right decision.”

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate
Image: AP

In February, police officers escorted Andrew Tate and Tristan, handcuffed, from the Court of Appeal after they appealed the decision to extend their arrest. 

Andrew Tate
Image: AP

Andrew Tate looked up holding the Quran before he sits in the car to leave the police detention facility in Bucharest, Romania, after his release from prison on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate
Image: AP

Andrew Tate, and his brother Tristan, stood outside a police detention facility in Bucharest, while journalists keep on asking questions. 

Andrew Tate
Image: AP

In January, Romanian authorities descended on a compound near Bucharest linked with the Tate brothers and towed away a fleet of luxury cars that included a Rolls-Royce, a Ferrari and a Porsche.

