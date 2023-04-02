In Pics: Andrew Tate And Brother Tristan Win Plea To Move From Prison To House Arrest

Quick links:
Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, left a police detention facility in Bucharest, Romania, after the court released them from prison on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Tate, a British-US citizen, who has 5.5 million Twitter followers, was initially detained in late December in Romania’s capital Bucharest, along with his brother.
The divisive internet personality, the Tate brothers, has spent months in a Romanian jail on suspicion of organised crime and human trafficking.
An official on Friday said the Tate brothers have won an appeal to replace his detention with house arrest.
As the brothers left the detention facility late Friday in Bucharest, Tristan Tate told a scrum of reporters that “the judges today made the right decision.”
In February, police officers escorted Andrew Tate and Tristan, handcuffed, from the Court of Appeal after they appealed the decision to extend their arrest.
Andrew Tate looked up holding the Quran before he sits in the car to leave the police detention facility in Bucharest, Romania, after his release from prison on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Andrew Tate, and his brother Tristan, stood outside a police detention facility in Bucharest, while journalists keep on asking questions.