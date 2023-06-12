Last Updated:

In Pics | Deceased Former Italy PM Silvio Berlusconi Through The Years

Silvio Berlusconi, the billionaire media mogul who was Italy’s longest-serving PM despite scandals over his parties and allegations of corruption, dies at 86.

Silvio Berlusconi, Former Italy PM, dies at 86
Italian news agency LaPresse reported Berlusconi’s death on Monday after he was hospitalised on Friday for the second time in months for treatment of chronic leukemia.

Berlusconi was hospitalised in Milan on April 5 with a lung infection stemming from the disease, said Alberto Zangrillo, his personal physician. He also suffered over the years from heart ailments.

Silvio Berlusconi comes out of a voting booth before casting his ballot at a polling station in Milan, Italy, Sept. 25, 2022.

Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi waves to reporters as he arrives at the Chamber of Deputies to meet Mario Draghi, in Rome, Feb. 9, 2021.

Silvio Berlusconi meets journalists at the Quirinale presidential palace after talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, in Rome, April 12, 2018.

Italian former premier Silvio Berlusconi waves at the end of the Italian State RAI TV program "Che Tempo che Fa", in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi is framed by microphones prior to delivering his speech at the Italian Senate on Sept. 30, 2010.

Berlusconi attends the new European Parliament's first session in Strasbourg, eastern France, July 2, 2019.

Silvio Berlusconi addresses a rally in Rome, on Oct. 19, 2019. 

People of Freedom party leader Silvio Berlusconi rubs his eyes after delivering his speech at the Senate, in Rome, on, Oct. 2, 2013. 

Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi and his wife Veronica Lario wait for President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush at the Villa Madama residence for a social dinner, in Rome June 24, 2004.

Silvio Berlusconi gets emotional during the center-right coalition closing rally in Rome Thursday, Sep. 22, 2022.

