IN PICS: Devastating Impact Of Floods In Germany & Belgium; Thousands Homeless & Missing

Heavy rain and floods ravaged Europe especially Germany and Belgium. People were evacuated from affected areas due to heavy flooding

Heavy rain and floods ravage Europe, especially Germany and Belgium. 

As the Meuse river broke its banks, people can be seen using rafts amid heavy flooding in Leige, Belgium

Houses remain submerged due to floods in Germany.

As water seeps into residences, a woman can be seen clearing her home in Belgium 

Worst impacted in terms of human casualties was the German village of Schuld. German states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia were impacted with flash floods. 

Record rainfall caused severe flash floods in western Germany and neighbouring Belgium. People carrying their belongings in the flood-affected areas. 

Multiple people have died and several missing due to flooding in Germany and Belgium. 

Debris on a damaged bridge over the Ahr river in Schuld, Germany

Man stands in front of destroyed houses in Germany. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that her heart 'grieves' for the victims of the flood.

According to Associated Press, over 1300 people are reportedly missing due to the floods across western Germany. A person watches a car damaged due to floods. 

A woman is carried through a flooded street in Angleur, province of Liege, Belgium on July 16, 2021

A man rows a boat down a residential street after flooding in Liege, Belgium, on July 16(AP).

