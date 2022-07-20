IN PICS | Europe Sees Mercury Touch 40°C As Citizens Struggle To Battle Dangerous Heatwave

Quick links:
Unsparing heat in Europe has pushed thousands to seek relief in lakes, ponds, and fountains. For the first time on record, the temperature touched 40°C in England.
The Queen's guard receives water to drink from a Buckingham security official as he stands under the scorching sun donning a heavily-geared outfit and a musket.
The usually-temperate Britain, in the past week, witnessed a record-breaking rise in mercury. To beat the heat, members of the Australian Cabaret and Circus troupe performed in a fountain in London.
Railway workers in London greeted people with bottles of water while trains were suspended on Tuesday as several lines were unable to tackle the heat.
Exhausted from the blazing temperatures Europeans took all possible measures to stay cool. A man travelling on Bakerloo line on Monday used a fan made of newspaper to get some respite.
A man in Barcelona on Sunday rested on a bench to cool himself with water from a public sprinkler as southern European nations like Spain, and Portugal blistered amid sweltering heat.
People in Berlin dipped in pools and rowed paddle boards as heatwaves scorched parts of Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and France amid sporadic wildfires in south Europe.
Swimmers in southwestern France walk on the Le Molleau pier after an evening bath against the overcast of thick smoke from giant wildfires that consumed half of a 1000-yr-old forest.