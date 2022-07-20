Last Updated:

IN PICS | Europe Sees Mercury Touch 40°C As Citizens Struggle To Battle Dangerous Heatwave

Experts on Monday predicted that the UK is set to experience temperatures "hotter than 99% of the Earth" as massive wildfires burn in France, Spain & Portugal.

Written By
Dipaneeta Das
IMAGE: AP
Image: AP

Unsparing heat in Europe has pushed thousands to seek relief in lakes, ponds, and fountains. For the first time on record, the temperature touched 40°C in England.

IMAGE: AP
Image: AP

The Queen's guard receives water to drink from  a Buckingham security official as he stands under the scorching sun donning a heavily-geared outfit and a musket.

IMAGE: AP
Image: AP

The usually-temperate Britain, in the past week, witnessed a record-breaking rise in mercury. To beat the heat, members of the Australian Cabaret and Circus troupe performed in a fountain in London.

IMAGE: AP
Image: AP

Railway workers in London greeted people with bottles of water while trains were suspended on Tuesday as several lines were unable to tackle the heat.

IMAGE: AP
Image: AP

Exhausted from the blazing temperatures Europeans took all possible measures to stay cool. A man travelling on Bakerloo line on Monday used a fan made of newspaper to get some respite.

IMAGE: AP
Image: AP

A man in Barcelona on Sunday rested on a bench to cool himself with water from a public sprinkler as southern European nations like Spain, and Portugal blistered amid sweltering heat. 

IMAGE: AP
Image: AP

People in Berlin dipped in pools and rowed paddle boards as heatwaves scorched parts of Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and France amid sporadic wildfires in south Europe.

IMAGE: AP
Image: AP

Swimmers in southwestern France walk on the Le Molleau pier after an evening bath against the overcast of thick smoke from giant wildfires that consumed half of a 1000-yr-old forest.

IMAGE: AP
Image: AP

People in London, meanwhile, queued outside an ice cream truck in London.

