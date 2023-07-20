In Pics: Europe's Churches Struggle To Shelter The Faithful, Sightseers Amid Tourism Surge

Quick links:
In the post-pandemic world, churches are a lot more than places of worship. For tourists, they are sites of remarkable art and architecture.
But with the influx of tourists, Europe's big churches are finding it hard to accommodate everyone who walks in through the doors.
“We’re working to get ahead of this, so that we don’t get to a collapse,” said Rev. Josep Maria Turull, rector at Spain's Sagrada Familia.
In the Vatican City, thousands of tourists visit St. Peter's Basilica everyday to witness Renaissance-styled church.
Some churches have opted for the strategy of dividing visitors and the faithful by separate time slots and venues.
However, the challenge they face is making sure that the spiritual significance is not lost as tourism booms.
At Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia, this is tricky, as the site served as a cathedral, mosque, and a museum at different time periods.