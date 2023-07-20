Last Updated:

In Pics: Europe's Churches Struggle To Shelter The Faithful, Sightseers Amid Tourism Surge

In various parts of Europe, big churches are facing a tricky challenge of accommodating an influx of tourists and regular worshippers.

Deeksha Sharma
Sagrada Familia basilica
1/8
Image: AP

In the post-pandemic world, churches are a lot more than places of worship. For tourists, they are sites of remarkable art and architecture. 

Istanbul mosque
2/8
Image: AP

But with the influx of tourists, Europe's big churches are finding it hard to accommodate everyone who walks in through the doors. 

Sagrada Familia basilica
3/8
Image: AP

“We’re working to get ahead of this, so that we don’t get to a collapse,” said Rev. Josep Maria Turull, rector at Spain's Sagrada Familia. 

St. Peter's Basilica
4/8
Image: AP

In the Vatican City, thousands of tourists visit St. Peter's Basilica everyday to witness Renaissance-styled church. 

Istanbul mosque
5/8
Image: AP

Some churches have opted for the strategy of dividing visitors and the faithful by separate time slots and venues. 

Sagrada Familia basilica
6/8
Image: AP

However, the challenge they face is making sure that the spiritual significance is not lost as tourism booms. 

priest
7/8
Image: AP

At Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia, this is tricky, as the site served as a cathedral, mosque, and a museum at different time periods. 

Istanbul mosque
8/8
Image: AP

Nonetheless, tourists and worshippers have tried to find common ground and strike a balance. 

