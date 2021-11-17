IN PICS: Famished & Shivering, Hundreds Of Migrants Attempt To Cross Poland-Belarus Border

Quick links:
It was in summer this year that hundreds of thousands of immigrants-majorly from the Middle East and Asia- started flocking on the 398 km long Belarusian-Poland border.
The conditions on the border weren’t good but the asylum seekers, desperate to enter Europe, endured it all. This picture captures a man pulling the fence down from the Belarusian side.
Their perilous journey through dense forests has only worsened over months with temperatures dropping to freezing points and border guards meting out of occasional violence.
This picture captures a migrant carrying wood to burn fire on the border near the city of Grodno, Belarus. Constant burning of wet wood has created an environment of smoke at the campsite, as per AP.
On Monday, Sky News reported that it was “too cold” at the border and the migrant camps had no protection from rain and snow. Weather forecasts predict the mercury to drop to zero in the coming days.
Hundreds have lost their lives in the crisis. Here, members of a Muslim congregation community are seen lowering the coffin of a 19-year-old Syrian man who died last month.
This photo shows migrants resting for the night in the logistics centre in the checkpoint "Kuznitsa" at the Belarus-Poland border.
On Tuesday, Poland fired tear gas and used water cannons to deter migrants. This photo shows a man runnig away from a water cannon during clashes.
This picture shows Polish guards standing near the barbed wire as migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gather near the border in a bid to enter Europe.
There have been at least 4,500 recorded border crossing attempts according to Polish authorities. In last week, around 1,000 attempted undocumented crossings were thwarted by Polish authorities.
This picture shows migrants breaking a fence in a bid to enter Poland. Belarus is estimated to host between 5,000 and 20,000 migrants and refugees from the Middle East and Africa, according to AP.