IN PICS: Famished & Shivering, Hundreds Of Migrants Attempt To Cross Poland-Belarus Border

It was in summer that hundreds of thousands of immigrants-majorly from the Middle East and Asia- started flocking on the 398 km long Belarusian-Poland border

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Poland-Belarus Crisis
1/12
Associated Press

It was in summer this year that hundreds of thousands of immigrants-majorly from the Middle East and Asia- started flocking on the 398 km long Belarusian-Poland border.

Poland-Belarus Crisis
2/12
Associated Press

The conditions on the border weren’t good but the asylum seekers, desperate to enter Europe, endured it all. This picture captures a man pulling the fence down from the Belarusian side. 

Poland-Belarus Crisis
3/12
Associated Press

Their perilous journey through dense forests has only worsened over months with temperatures dropping to freezing points and border guards meting out of occasional violence. 

Poland-Belarus Crisis
4/12
Associated Press

This picture captures a migrant carrying wood to burn fire on the border near the city of Grodno, Belarus. Constant burning of wet wood has created an environment of smoke at the campsite, as per AP. 

Poland-Belarus Crisis
5/12
Associated Press

On Monday, Sky News reported that it was “too cold” at the border and the migrant camps had no protection from rain and snow. Weather forecasts predict the mercury to drop to zero in the coming days. 

Poland-Belarus Crisis
6/12
Associated Press

Hundreds have lost their lives in the crisis. Here, members of a Muslim congregation community are seen lowering the coffin of a 19-year-old Syrian man who died last month. 

Poland-Belarus Crisis
7/12
Associated Press

This photo shows migrants resting for the night in the logistics centre in the checkpoint "Kuznitsa" at the Belarus-Poland border. 

Poland-Belarus Crisis
8/12
Associated Press

On Tuesday, Poland fired tear gas and used water cannons to deter migrants. This photo shows a man runnig away from a water cannon during clashes.

Poland-Belarus Crisis
9/12
Associated Press

This picture shows Polish guards standing near the barbed wire as migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gather near the border in a bid to enter Europe.  

Poland-Belarus Crisis
10/12
Associated Press

There have been at least 4,500 recorded border crossing attempts according to Polish authorities. In last week, around 1,000 attempted undocumented crossings were thwarted by Polish authorities. 

Poland-Belarus Crisis
11/12
Associated Press

This picture shows migrants breaking a fence in a bid to enter Poland. Belarus is estimated to host between 5,000 and 20,000 migrants and refugees from the Middle East and Africa, according to AP. 

Poland-Belarus Crisis
12/12
Associated Press

Despite the challenging situation, immigrants are hopeful that the European Union will favour them and pressurise the Polish Administration to let them in. Regardless, the crisis seems far from over. 

